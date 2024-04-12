 Spectator by Seema Goswami: 99% perspiration, 1% vacation - Hindustan Times
Spectator by Seema Goswami: 99% perspiration, 1% vacation

BySeema Goswami
Apr 12, 2024 04:05 PM IST

Is it necessary to hustle for that muscle on a holiday? Why not stay active by exploring the town you’re in instead?

Does anyone in their right mind spend time on a treadmill while on holiday at one of the best hotels in the world? That thought popped into my mind as I walked past the gym at the Four Seasons in Koh Samui (and yes, before you ask, that’s exactly where the forthcoming season of White Lotus was shot). Why would you waste your time pounding away indoors — no matter how great the view — when you could just as easily be walking on the beach or hiking up the verdant hills that dot the resort? Surely combining aerobic activity with some sightseeing is the way to go while on holiday?

The choice to work out inside a gym while on vacation is a personal one. (ADOBE STOCK)
Instead of running on the treadmill, you could choose to take a yoga class on the beach, or hike up a hill. (Adobe Stock)
Spectator by Seema Goswami: 99% perspiration, 1% vacation
