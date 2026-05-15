Spectator by Seema Goswami: This is your century

At a time when we are being inundated with bad news, it was a delight to celebrate something heartwarming for a change. Sir David Attenborough, the man who has done more for the natural world than any other, turned a 100 years old and the entire world came together to celebrate. Leading the charge was King Charles III, who released a video in which a chain of animals came together to deliver a congratulatory card to the birthday boy. To stay young, deepen family ties like Kevin Bacon, 67, and wife Kyra Sedgwick, 60 do. But for me, the highlight was watching Sir David arrive at his grand centenary celebrations in Albert Hall. A limousine drew up and amidst sustained applause, Sir David emerged from the back seat unaided, stood up erect to acknowledge the cheers, and then walked up a flight of stairs with great agility. I can’t have been the only one thinking that we should all be so lucky – and physically fit – at that grand age.

David Attenborough just turned a 100 years old, and he’s agile enough to walk up a flight of stairs. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Of course, this kind of longevity is down (to a great extent) to genetics and sheer good luck, but there are some things that we can all do to ensure that we remain fighting fit as we age. And no, don’t worry, it’s never too late to start. First off, don’t give in to the temptation of retiring from work to “enjoy your twilight years”. If your job bores you or if retirement is mandatory, then find something else to do that keeps your mind engaged. It could be part-time work. It could mean volunteering at a charity. It is not necessary to find something that pays well. You want something that keeps your brain ticking over so that it doesn’t atrophy from disuse.

To celebrate Sir David, LEGO updated its age rating from 4-99 to 4-100+.

When we are working full time we rarely have the luxury of indulging in passion projects of our own. But as you grow older it becomes imperative that you engage in a cause that you feel passionately about. It could be something as small as encouraging reading among the neighbourhood kids. Or even running a drive to fund raise for a worthy cause. But if you find some project that truly excites you, then your brain will definitely thank you for it. It’s not just about worthy causes, though. It is of essence to keep socially engaged. Deepen family ties by doing things with your grandkids. But don’t depend on family alone. Develop close relationships with those in your wider circle. Not only will this keep you involved in life, it will also provide a safety net should you need one as you age.

Michelle Yeoh was 60 when she won an Oscar for Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once.