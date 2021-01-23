Tahira Kashyap: Braving video calls and paying attention to loved ones
Self-love
I’ve always hated video calls. Could it be because I’m extremely conscious about how I look?
—Anamika, Via Instagram
It could be. And I am sure you would be experiencing the repercussions of not loving yourself in other spheres of your life, not willing to come on video calls being an evident one. I know it’s tough and can completely relate to it, but it’s not an impossible task to appreciate your own self. Please work towards having positive thoughts towards your own self. Your relationship with yourself is long to last forever, let’s start building a harmonious one.
In demand
My mother, now 75, craves attention by feigning ill health, and it disrupts my life. I am the only child. What can I do?
—DL, Via email
Enjoy the feeling of being wanted. She craves love. It’s an emotion that makes us human. Don’t run away from it. I bet she felt the same too when you were a kid. Being rewarded and disrupted in equal measures with your kiddy presence. I guess she stuck around, and I feel so should you.
After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many
From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: The Kapoor family’s best-kept food secrets!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“I slept like a bear in hibernation during lockdown,” says Prateik Babbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Move over high intensity workout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maid for each other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Ricky Pond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Game Show: Which personality type lived through the pandemic better?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I had left home to make it on my own,” says musician Leslee Lewis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No sex without Samantha!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The comeback car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: The five kinds of runners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spectator by Seema Goswami: Facts about fiction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of planning your weight loss diet and strengthening your knees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Allahbadia: Does posting selfies make you get taken less seriously at work? And… should you follow your boss?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Khanna: Where can you wear the lungi to?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap: Braving video calls and paying attention to loved ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox