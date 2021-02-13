Tahira Kashyap: Listen first
I hear yea
I’m a successful guy of 30, but I tend to get nervous around people; so I end up talking a lot. How do I appear more dignified?
—PI, Mumbai
The best part here is you know about your shortcoming and that’s half the battle won. The other half, you can win by listening. Work towards being a good listener.
After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many
From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021
