Technical Guruji: Ace the social media game

Social media savvy

Q What’ the best phone for someone who wants to use it purely for creating content for social media?

—Sanchi, Via Instagram

If you don’t have a budget and can afford to, then there’s no phone better than an iPhone when it comes to creating content for social media. An iPhone 11 or any of the Apple models released after that will work best—editing videos is almost effortless, and you also get great sound and quality video and pictures.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

