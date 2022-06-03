Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Ace the social media game
brunch

Technical Guruji: Ace the social media game

What is the ideal option when it comes to buying a phone that caters to all your needs to create content for your page?
The ideal phone for content creators
The ideal phone for content creators
Published on Jun 03, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Social media savvy

Q What’ the best phone for someone who wants to use it purely for creating content for social media?   

—Sanchi, Via Instagram

If you don’t have a budget and can afford to, then there’s no phone better than an iPhone when it comes to creating content for social media. An iPhone 11 or any of the Apple models released after that will work best—editing videos is almost effortless, and you also get great sound and quality video and pictures.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, June 4, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out