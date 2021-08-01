Technical Guruji: Laptop advice

Ring out the old

I bought my laptop six months back and the screen has shattered but replacing it would cost `40,000. Would you recommend I repair it or buy a new one?

—Josh K, Mumbai

See, it depends on the cost of your laptop. If it’s a high-end Macbook Pro which costs ₹2 lakh, then obviously fixing the screen by paying out ₹40,000 might not be a bad idea. If the laptop in itself was not too expensive and way too old, then you can probably replace it.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

