If you’re contemplating getting your laptop repaired, then our expert has some tips for you
brunch

Technical Guruji: Laptop advice

Is it better to invest in your old laptop and get it repaired or should you use the opportunity to upgrade the technology?
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Ring out the old

I bought my laptop six months back and the screen has shattered but replacing it would cost `40,000. Would you recommend I repair it or buy a new one?

—Josh K, Mumbai

See, it depends on the cost of your laptop. If it’s a high-end Macbook Pro which costs 2 lakh, then obviously fixing the screen by paying out 40,000 might not be a bad idea. If the laptop in itself was not too expensive and way too old, then you can probably replace it.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

