Technical Guruji: Pet care when you’re away

Published on Nov 05, 2022 02:30 AM IST

What are the ways in which you can keep an eye on your pet and feed them when you have to leave them at home for a bit?

How to take care of your pet while they are home alone
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Pet Tech

Q I need to leave my pet alone at home. What gadgets can I buy to monitor him and feed him?

—Sheena, Delhi

There are plenty of automatic pet feeders available. Just put in the food and it will dispense after certain periods of time that you can regulate, while you are away. Some even come with access via your phone. For entertainment, there are ball throwers or toys which move and emit sounds. Get a camera placed in the space you leave your pet at. Some of them even come with mics for you to be able to speak and listen to your pet.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022

