Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

Would you recommend that I buy a projector? I’m a film buff who loves the theatre experience but am worried that it might be too expensive.

—Karan M, via Instagram

If you have a dedicated room you would like to turn into a mini theatre, then go for a projector. Costs vary and you would need good sound as well. Otherwise, get a decent TV and a sound system. You can put ambient lighting around the TV to give it the feel of a mini theatre experience. Improving your speakers will elevate your experience.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

