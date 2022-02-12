Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV
Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

Is a projector worth investing in in the day and age of smart TVs? Especially when so many options for a DIY theatre ambience are available?
Should you buy a projector or not?
Should you buy a projector or not?
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Project this

Would you recommend that I buy a projector? I’m a film buff who loves the theatre experience but am worried that it might be too expensive.

—Karan M, via Instagram 

If you have a dedicated room you would like to turn into a mini theatre, then go for a projector. Costs vary and you would need good sound as well. Otherwise, get a decent TV and a sound system. You can put ambient lighting around the TV to give it the feel of a mini theatre experience. Improving your speakers will elevate your experience.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

Saturday, February 12, 2022
