Technical Guruji: The trend of the future

Q What comprises smart furniture? And what are the smart furniture options available in the Indian market?

There’s a vast variety of smart furniture available in the market today—a side table with integrated speakers, a coffee table with integrated refrigerators, furniture that changes shape, wireless charging wall-mounted speakers that look like picture frames. In terms of what’s available in the Indian market, IKEA has some side tables with wireless charging pads etc. It’s always a good idea to look at the piece in person, especially as you can also get these customised. If that’s not available, you can mix and match—a wireless inside a furniture piece isn’t difficult to figure out.

