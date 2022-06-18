Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: The trend of the future
brunch

Technical Guruji: The trend of the future

What is smart furniture, really? Here’s a quick explainer on the choices available to you in the market today.
Should you invest in smart furniture now or wait?
Should you invest in smart furniture now or wait?
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Smart choice

Q What comprises smart furniture? And what are the smart furniture options available in the Indian market?

—Viniti, Via Instagram

There’s a vast variety of smart furniture available in the market today—a side table with integrated speakers, a coffee table with integrated refrigerators, furniture that changes shape, wireless charging wall-mounted speakers that look like picture frames. In terms of what’s available in the Indian market, IKEA has some side tables with wireless charging pads etc. It’s always a good idea to look at the piece in person, especially as you can also get these customised. If that’s not available, you can mix and match—a wireless inside a furniture piece isn’t difficult to figure out.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, June 18, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out