Technical Guruji: What makes the Android more popular than iOS?
Smooth talk
Apple’s iOS is so much smoother than Android, yet Android phones sell better. How come?
—JC, Via email
First things first, it’s not like iOS phones are smoother, or Android phones are not. There are many Android phones in the market, which are neck to neck when it comes to smooth performance as compared to the iPhone. As far as the selling point is concerned, there are multiple points.
First, iPhones come at a price point that not everyone can afford and Android on the side has a huge variety, starting from ₹5,000 going up to ₹50,000 (like Samsung Galaxies and stuff). So, the customer is able to choose as per budget. Second, is the flexibility in terms of options available - the customer can choose according to his/her requirements; being only camera-focused/battery life or display.
Being smoother or selling better is not directly related to consumers’ phone choices, in my opinion.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with over 20 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)”is endearing as it is popular.
From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021
