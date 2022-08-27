That Feeling When by Nikhil Taneja: To all the professionals who’ve ghosted me before

To my surprise, everything was terrific: kosha mangsho, chingri malai curry, dab chingri, chorchori, piyaji, cholar dal, aloo poshto, dhokar dalna, baigun bhaja, mochar ghanta, and more. Given how many dishes we ordered I thought at least one of them would be less-than-good. In fact, they were all good.

Just as the food arrived so did the manager who recognised me. The service then became even more attentive (two guys were assigned to watch me) and they offered to shift me to a better table (I declined; there was no need). But it was too late to do anything about the food—which was outstanding.

The following day I went to the small but charming restaurant on top of Sienna Store. The chef is Auroni Mookerjee who I know from the days when he worked for Ritu Dalmia in Delhi. And there are similarities between his restaurant and Ritu’s Latitude.

I knew he was good but I hadn’t counted on him being this good. The food was exceptional. The secret of a good Bohri samosa is the patti or the outer covering. Most people buy it ready made from experts. But here Auroni made his own and the samosas were amazing. He was not thrilled when I ordered an omelette and a hamburger but both are good tests of a kitchen.