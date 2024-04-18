 The artisanal paradox: Why small-batch businesses struggle to grow - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The artisanal paradox: Why small-batch businesses struggle to grow

ByShraddha Chowdhury
Apr 18, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Artisanal goods cost more. They also stand for a different way of living and doing business. It’s usually at odds with commercial growth. See how some of them are crafting change

Pop quiz: What word shows up on a cheese menu, at a chic boutique, in a home-décor business, on handmade soaps and candle brands, in studio pottery and on Insta Reels? It also dominated last weekend’s flea market in Mumbai. We’d give you 10 points for guessing “artisanal”, but alas, we only have eight. As with everything artisanal, supply is limited.

Akanksha Batra’s The Green Collective works with women who forage for pine needles and turn them into décor.
Akanksha Batra’s The Green Collective works with women who forage for pine needles and turn them into décor.
Mausam Narang’s Eleftheria Cheese fights pricing pressure from imported processed cheeses. (HT Archives)
Mausam Narang’s Eleftheria Cheese fights pricing pressure from imported processed cheeses. (HT Archives)
Artisanal producers, including urban cheesemakers, are also in competition among themselves. (Eleftheria Cheese)
Artisanal producers, including urban cheesemakers, are also in competition among themselves. (Eleftheria Cheese)
Sanket Bhansali set up his label Bougainvillea in 2020, selling natural-fabric, hand-printed fashion.
Sanket Bhansali set up his label Bougainvillea in 2020, selling natural-fabric, hand-printed fashion.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On