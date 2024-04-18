The artisanal paradox: Why small-batch businesses struggle to grow

Pop quiz: What word shows up on a cheese menu, at a chic boutique, in a home-décor business, on handmade soaps and candle brands, in studio pottery and on Insta Reels? It also dominated last weekend’s flea market in Mumbai. We’d give you 10 points for guessing “artisanal”, but alas, we only have eight. As with everything artisanal, supply is limited.

Akanksha Batra’s The Green Collective works with women who forage for pine needles and turn them into décor.