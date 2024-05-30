 The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
May 30, 2024 10:42 PM IST

This week, we’re packing for Rapunzel, counting Sir McCartney’s cash, on Team Milei, and bored of throwback pictures

This week, we’re...

Fantasy Springs opens at Tokyo Disney Resort, featuring a Tangled-themed ride.
Fantasy Springs opens at Tokyo Disney Resort, featuring a Tangled-themed ride.
Paul McCartney is the UK’s first musician billionaire.
Paul McCartney is the UK’s first musician billionaire.
Recreating pictures from years ago is one of the most boring social media trends.
Recreating pictures from years ago is one of the most boring social media trends.
There’s unnecessary criticism about Argentinian president Javier Milei’s dog-loving tendencies.
There’s unnecessary criticism about Argentinian president Javier Milei’s dog-loving tendencies.
Tinted lips oils are best remembered as a ’90s beauty staple .
Tinted lips oils are best remembered as a ’90s beauty staple .
Married men list their mothers as emergency contacts more often than women do.
Married men list their mothers as emergency contacts more often than women do.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On