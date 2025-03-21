Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Mar 21, 2025 10:50 AM IST

This week, everyone was at the NMACC (or so they claimed). The Duolingo owl came back to life. Paris Fashion Week was wild. And Kanye West is dissing people, as usual

Quickly unmasking. Was everyone at the NMACC in Mumbai this week, catching The Phantom Of The Opera? Some of your friends might be faking their attendance. Forget that falling chandelier. Quiz them on the minor details: Does Carlotta steal the show? Was Masquerade any good? Is Christine as daft as she seems? And watch them fumble for responses. Je vous en prie!

Was everyone really at the NMACC in Mumbai this week, catching The Phantom Of The Opera?
Was everyone really at the NMACC in Mumbai this week, catching The Phantom Of The Opera?
In Japan, people make a living as professional apologisers, breaker-uppers, and criers. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
In Japan, people make a living as professional apologisers, breaker-uppers, and criers. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Duolingo killed off its mildly threatening green owl mascot last month. But surprise! He’s alive. (INSTAGRAM/@DUOLINGO)
Duolingo killed off its mildly threatening green owl mascot last month. But surprise! He’s alive. (INSTAGRAM/@DUOLINGO)
At Paris Fashion Week, Duran Lantink’s collection featured prosthetic butts, abs and boobs. (INSTAGRAM/@DURANLANTINKYO)
At Paris Fashion Week, Duran Lantink’s collection featured prosthetic butts, abs and boobs. (INSTAGRAM/@DURANLANTINKYO)
Playboi Carti’s 30-track album, Music, finally dropped last week. Kanye isn’t happy. (GETTY IMAGES)
Playboi Carti’s 30-track album, Music, finally dropped last week. Kanye isn’t happy. (GETTY IMAGES)
So, croissant sounds like ‘Prashant’. What would Indian desserts sound like to foreigners? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
So, croissant sounds like ‘Prashant’. What would Indian desserts sound like to foreigners? (SHUTTERSTOCK)
British engineer James Bruton has created the first omnidirectional bike. (INSTAGRAM/@XROBOTSUK)
British engineer James Bruton has created the first omnidirectional bike. (INSTAGRAM/@XROBOTSUK)
Remember This Is Spinal Tap, the OG mockumentary from 1984? It’s getting a sequel.
Remember This Is Spinal Tap, the OG mockumentary from 1984? It’s getting a sequel.
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On