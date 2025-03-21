The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
ByHT Brunch Team
Mar 21, 2025 10:50 AM IST
This week, everyone was at the NMACC (or so they claimed). The Duolingo owl came back to life. Paris Fashion Week was wild. And Kanye West is dissing people, as usual
Quickly unmasking. Was everyone at the NMACC in Mumbai this week, catching The Phantom Of The Opera? Some of your friends might be faking their attendance. Forget that falling chandelier. Quiz them on the minor details: Does Carlotta steal the show? Was Masquerade any good? Is Christine as daft as she seems? And watch them fumble for responses. Je vous en prie!