The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Quickly unmasking. Was everyone at the NMACC in Mumbai this week, catching The Phantom Of The Opera? Some of your friends might be faking their attendance. Forget that falling chandelier. Quiz them on the minor details: Does Carlotta steal the show? Was Masquerade any good? Is Christine as daft as she seems? And watch them fumble for responses. Je vous en prie!

