The Brunch round-up: What went down and how it made us feel

Feel everything Bea Camacho felt when she created the video work Enclosure. The artist, born in the Philippines and based in the US, uses yarn and knitting as her medium. Enclosure is a strange work -- Camacho knits furiously for 11 hours, creating a kind of cocoon that ultimately envelops and swallows her up. It’s a kind of reverse caterpillar effect. And frankly, given how hectic January 2023 has been, we could do with a cocoon of our own making.

Artist Bea Camacho knit furiously for 11 hours, creating a kind of cocoon that ultimately enveloped and swallowed her up in a video

Are rolling our eyes, again. Because Jennifer Lopez has another movie out in which she’s some kind of bride. She does look good in white, and in almost everything she’s styled in. But long, voluminous fabric, lace, veils and a train? She’s sold. One of her movies was called Marry Me, another was Monster-In-Law, and another was The Wedding Planner. The new one, streaming on Prime Video, is called Shotgun Wedding. You do you, Ms Lopez. And congratulations on another wedding.

India won the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup (@indiancricketteam)

Know that the future is bright. Because the kids are all right. India won the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, beating England. The men’s team has won five Under-19 World Cups and finished runners-up three times, giving them best win percentage in ODIs among all Under-19 national teams. This is the first win for the women’s side, captained by Shafali Verma. And reports show that it’s a team of players who constantly back each other. So well deserved!

Drew Barrymore, is cheering on 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong, whose performance in Firestarter earned her a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress

Are cheering on Drew Barrymore, who is cheering on 12-year-old actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The girl’s performance in Firestarter earned her a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress. Barrymore, who played the same character in the 1984 original, swiftly called the Razzies out for bullying a child The nomination has been withdrawn. Hooray for adults who stick up for kids.

From HT Brunch, February 4, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch