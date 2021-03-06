IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / To ma, with love: Harshit Misra
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
brunch

To ma, with love: Harshit Misra

How bassist and musician Harshit Misra’s tribute to his late mum became a dream collaboration and an awareness campaign
READ FULL STORY
By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST

The night before his mother passed away, Delhi-based bassist and musician Harshit Misra was playing a session gig with Shubha Mudgal, whom he considers a guru and mother-figure. A couple of months later, well into the lockdown, he came across a progression he had recorded at some point, jammed to it, added keys and sent it to guitarist Warren Mendosa of Blackstratblues (now based out of New Zealand), with whom he’s performed with over the years. Once Warren sent him the parts, Harshit roped in musician Nikhil Mawkin (before the latter moved to Mexico) for drums. The only thing left – vocals. And he could only think of Shubha Mudgal.

“She never met my mom, but I had told her that night that my mum wasn’t keeping well. Shubhaji was travelling, so she actually bought equipment and recorded the part. She sent me three to four takes. It was a humbling experience!” Harshit recalls. He then sent the track to Chandigarh to Ranveer Sindhu to process, followed by Grammy-award winning John Davis from New York. It released on his mother’s first death anniversary on October 20 last year.

A special tribute

The tribute was born out of the pain of losing his mother, Anita, after five long years of ailment. “My mom was my role model since I was a kid. Boys have a special relationship with their mothers,” says the 30-year-old, recalling how supportive she was when he wanted to do music, while also being stern. She made sure he knew this was the last bit of money they were investing in his music, and he made it work!

For Anita is Harshit’s rendition in memory of his mother, for whom he’s also built a trust
For Anita is Harshit’s rendition in memory of his mother, for whom he’s also built a trust

She loved his red hair and streaks, too. “She would stare at my hair and smile,” Harshit recalls. He even got his first tattoo on her birthday.

For Anita also released under the trust Harshit and his dad have started in memory of Anita, called The Anita Misra Memorial Trust. They found a directory of useful information in their hands, which they wanted to be put to best use. “Mom’s doctor is now a family friend. I remember the day mum left us and feeling the need to carry on her legacy,” he says, talking about the trust, that besides funds helps with the small things that could save a life: How to get medical equipment in an affordable and quicker way, find the best help for pre and post-op care with neurology or cardiology cases, knowing the right doctor and lawyer – a database they built over five years.

Dream team

This also marks a change in the dynamics Harshit is used to – an instrumentalist penning down a song, not just his bass parts – after years of playing with the who’s who of the country.

Harshit’s song released under the trust he and his dad have started in memory of Anita, called The Anita Misra Memorial Trust
Harshit’s song released under the trust he and his dad have started in memory of Anita, called The Anita Misra Memorial Trust

“I felt I could do more. I’m a bass player but also a musician and a student of music, a free-flowing art form where you are always learning,” he says. The lockdown gave him the time he needed to focus on doing something from himself, and he was also inspired by the likes of instrumentalists such as drummer Lindsay D’Mello, who has his own project with which he put out his third album. “My thing isn’t to shine in just playing the bass but to make it more than the groove,” says Harshit, who belongs to a generation when there weren’t too many bassists in the scene. The result? He was playing 18 sessions at a time! “But today, there are new players coming in. It’s a humbling experience for sure,” he says.  

He’s glad to have worked on a dream collaboration at the age of 30. Even though For Anita was an unexpected one, “I got calls from people asking how I got Shubhaji and Warren Mendosa. Even if I hadn’t done sessions with them, I would have found a way!” the determined son smiles.

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Content creators stand divided over the new rules by the ASCI indicating influencers may be required to declare paid partnerships
Content creators stand divided over the new rules by the ASCI indicating influencers may be required to declare paid partnerships
brunch

HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Restrain or welcome change?

By Riaan Jacob George, Vasudha Rai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Two digital creators argue if the proposed guidelines by the Advertising Standards Council of India to make it mandatory for digital creators to disclose “paid posts” on their social media handles, are a boon or bane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
Aaliyah Kashyap, 20, wrote about how negative comments on her lingerie pictures were affecting her mental health
brunch

HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Aaliyah Kashyap

By Shruti Nair
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:13 PM IST
The 20-year-old wins this week for raising her voice against sexist hate speech and hypocrisy, while talking about mental health!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
Arjun opines that a lot of [music] venues [in india] aren’t rooted in ideology, but in economics
brunch

Music and musicians during the pandemic: Sound of silence

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Arjun Sagar Gupta, the passionate founder of Delhi’s jazz club, and other top musicians on how creativity has survived the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
Harshit Misra says his mother was supportive about his music career but was also stern
brunch

To ma, with love: Harshit Misra

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
How bassist and musician Harshit Misra’s tribute to his late mum became a dream collaboration and an awareness campaign
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
Dino Morea clicks a selfie in bed for this HT Brunch column
brunch

“Never keep secrets… communicate!” says Dino Morea

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The actor talks about his new habit of rubbing lavender essence oil on his forehead and elbows at night to enhance sleep, being a voracious reader and describes himself as #Sexycool in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
Strong calf muscles improve ankle stability, prevent falls for the ageing population and help maintain muscle mass, says Kamal (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: Training your calf muscles

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Want shapely lower legs but have never gotten to it? Well, here’s your chance to include it in your lockdown regime, or even start one!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
Upcyling has a positive environmental impact and also shows how creative thinking can be transformative
brunch

Fashion: Incredible adventures of upcycled trash

By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Meet five people who see beauty in ‘rubbish’ and are transforming sarees and lives – something we could really be inspired by given the year we’ve all had
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scars and marks carry beautiful stories – of recovery, struggle, stigma and strife; Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket, New Delhi; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Make-up and hair: Anuj Dogra; (From Left to Right) On Manisha: Dress, Dramebaaz by Ritika; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Mandeep: Top, Zara; jeans, Mango;heels, H&M; On Nidhi: Top and pants, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; earrings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Rashi: Dress, Monika Rajeev Malik; watch, Gucci; shoes, Bata; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; (Below)On Devica: Top, Dramebaaz by Ritika; jeans, Zara; boots, Mango (Shivamm Paathak)
Scars and marks carry beautiful stories – of recovery, struggle, stigma and strife; Location: Hilton Garden Inn, Saket, New Delhi; Art direction: Amit Malik; Styling: Tanya Aggarwal; Make-up and hair: Anuj Dogra; (From Left to Right) On Manisha: Dress, Dramebaaz by Ritika; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Mandeep: Top, Zara; jeans, Mango;heels, H&M; On Nidhi: Top and pants, Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna; earrings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; On Rashi: Dress, Monika Rajeev Malik; watch, Gucci; shoes, Bata; rings, Senco Gold & Diamonds; (Below)On Devica: Top, Dramebaaz by Ritika; jeans, Zara; boots, Mango (Shivamm Paathak)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: Scars and stripes

By Lubna Salim, with inputs by Veenu Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST
Women’s Day Special: Should imperfections on our bodies make us insecure? Meet five strong women, who wear lessons of life like badges of honour
READ FULL STORY
Close
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
For the money, Kiger is a compact SUV that looks great, has loads of space, is well-equipped and is fun to drive too
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: A bit of a stretch

By Hormazd Sorabjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:09 PM IST
The Renault Kiger enters an overcrowded market with a brilliant design even as it has stuck to a conventional template
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
Atul Kochhar has the status of being the first Indian chef to break through beyond the Indian food fraternity and be regarded as a celebrity chef
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Return of the native

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Atul Kochhar is one of the world’s most respected Indian chefs but success in his homeland has eluded him. That may be about to change
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:08 PM IST
Do you know your wrist pain could be associated to how much you use your phone? You can still play badminton with some simple rotations, though
READ FULL STORY
Close
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
Take a brisk walk in a park to enjoy the spring flowers, then find a shady corner to settle down with a nice book (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Spring has sprung

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:07 PM IST
And it’s time to make the most of it, before it dissolves into summer. So, what are your plans for this last week of great weather?
READ FULL STORY
Close
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
What to do after losing a pet and how to be there for a friend who may need you even if it may not seem so
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: On losing a pet & being there for your friend

By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
How long do you wait after the passing of a pet to get another one? And how the best way to know what your friend is going through is by asking her/him
READ FULL STORY
Close
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
Is there a rule when it comes to leaving buttons open in a jacket for men?
brunch

Rahul Khanna: The bottom button jacket rule

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Let loose The second button in a suit should always be undone, I’m told
READ FULL STORY
Close
When you follow your own pleasure, you will find it in the oddest of places (Parth Garg)
When you follow your own pleasure, you will find it in the oddest of places (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour by Rehana Munir: Going solo

By Rehana Munir
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:03 PM IST
This Women’s Day, discover the joys of a self-partnered break, give in to a little indulgence and bite into a bit of decadence
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP