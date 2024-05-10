Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Konkan coast, mileage boast

Mumbai-Dapoli-Mahabaleshwar-Mumbai with just one tankful of diesel and with a quarter tank to spare. There was no range anxiety on this 550 km drive in the Mercedes GLC 220d. If anything, this weekend was an education in a lot of things. First, that there are lots of hidden gems within a weekend’s reach from Mumbai, and Dapoli is one of them. The Fern Samali hotel is the best place in town, and they arrange a tour of their in-house mango orchard, where you can pluck and savour the juiciest Alphonsos. For mango lovers like me, this place is paradise.

The Mercedes GLC 220d is possibly the sportiest mainstream Mercedes SUV.