Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Konkan coast, mileage boast
May 10, 2024 09:06 AM IST
The Mercedes GLC 220d delivers on functionality and smooth steering, but its touch-sensitive switchgear needs work
Mumbai-Dapoli-Mahabaleshwar-Mumbai with just one tankful of diesel and with a quarter tank to spare. There was no range anxiety on this 550 km drive in the Mercedes GLC 220d. If anything, this weekend was an education in a lot of things. First, that there are lots of hidden gems within a weekend’s reach from Mumbai, and Dapoli is one of them. The Fern Samali hotel is the best place in town, and they arrange a tour of their in-house mango orchard, where you can pluck and savour the juiciest Alphonsos. For mango lovers like me, this place is paradise.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Share this article