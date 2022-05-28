Wellness by Luke Coutinho: Seven ways to sleep deeper

We live in an era that has brainwashed us to believe that we need to compromise on sleep to be successful in life. This is a myth. Human beings are the only species that sacrifice sleep to achieve more. Yes, all of us have pulled all-nighters at some point in our lives. But the problems begin when these all-nighters become a way of life.

Science links chronic sleep deprivation to low immunity, obesity, high blood pressure, fluctuating blood sugar levels, low emotional resilience, weak memory, rapid ageing, hormonal imbalances, and even cancer.

Sleep is a powerful meditation and medication. There is no replacement or alternative to it. It rejuvenates, repairs, heals, protects, balances, and does so much more.

You have 24 hours in a day, and you should dedicate six to eight of them to sleep. Plan the rest of your day around the remaining 16-18 hours. Remember, quality rules over quantity. It is not just about how many hours you sleep, but also about how deeply you sleep. Try these seven ways to sleep deeper.

1. Have early dinners, before or close to sunset

As the sun sets, our digestive capacity slows down too. This explains why late-night heavy meals make you feel sluggish and lethargic. Your body needs time to digest the food and break it down effectively. Eating your dinner by sunset or by 7 pm helps you achieve a natural 12-hour circadian fast until sunrise, eases digestion, and improves your sleep schedule.

2. Sleep in a pitch-dark room

Switch off all lights 30 minutes before bed to signal your body that it is time to fall asleep. Dark rooms help secrete melatonin (the sleep hormone), and artificial lighting suppresses it.

3. Have a fixed bedtime

Whether it is a weekday or a weekend, sleep around the same time. Be consistent with your digital detox two hours before bed. Blue light emissions not only delay the onset of sleep but also suppress melatonin.

4. Try these pre-bedtime rituals

• Solve crosswords.

• Spend time with your family.

• Dab essential oils like lavender, frankincense, or vetiver on your pillow.

• Take a warm bath. Add essential oils or Epsom salt to relax your nerves and muscles.

• Make love to release the feel-good hormone oxytocin which will help you sleep easily.

5. Practice this breathing exercise

Try left nostril breathing (moon breathing or Chandra Bhedana). Close your mouth and right nostril completely. Only use your left nostril to inhale and exhale for a couple of rounds as you lie down to sleep. It will calm your body and mind and help you fall asleep. Practices like Yoga Nidra and Shavasana are also powerful for deep sleep.

6. Reflect, offer gratitude, and set intentions

Replay your day and reflect on what made you smile or feel good about yourself. Set your intentions for the next day.

7. Drink this sleep concoction

Mix ¼ tsp nutmeg powder, five strands of saffron, and two tsp poppy seeds to a cup of warm water. Let this steep for a couple of hours. Drink this sleep potion with five soaked raisins.

Luke Coutinho practices in the space of Holistic Nutrition—Integrative & Lifestyle Medicine and is the founder of You Care-All about You by Luke Coutinho

Catch Luke Coutinho’s column every fortnight in HT Brunch. It will next appear on June 11, 2022.

From HT Brunch, May 28, 2022

