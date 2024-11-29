Spend a few seconds on Instagram, looking at, say, a striped, charcoal-grey, crossbody bag made from recycled plastic bottles. Ooh interesting! Then, watch the dam burst. Every brand that’s selling striped bags, grey bags, crossbody bags and recycled accessories will find its way to your feed. Reels will start showing What’s In My Bag videos. Every Birkin-toting nepo baby and Cabat-clutching celebrity will feature on the Endless Scroll.

When AI meets fashion: Are the bots already in your closet?