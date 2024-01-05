Work, life, money: Three experts help you set (and meet) your 2024 goals
Jan 05, 2024 03:30 PM IST
Three HT Brunch readers. Three goals for the year. Three experts to help them. Will 2024 make their dreams come true? Only if they plan it right
The good thing about any new year is that the ghost of the previous one still lingers. It’s possible to recall your own year-in-rewind Reel on Instagram and cringe. The pain of unmet goals still stings. Hopes for the future remain clouded by the playbook of the past.
