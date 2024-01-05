close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Work, life, money: Three experts help you set (and meet) your 2024 goals

Work, life, money: Three experts help you set (and meet) your 2024 goals

ByNoor Anand Chawla
Jan 05, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Three HT Brunch readers. Three goals for the year. Three experts to help them. Will 2024 make their dreams come true? Only if they plan it right

The good thing about any new year is that the ghost of the previous one still lingers. It’s possible to recall your own year-in-rewind Reel on Instagram and cringe. The pain of unmet goals still stings. Hopes for the future remain clouded by the playbook of the past.

Anand, who was seen in S1 of Made in Heaven, wants to start a conversation around music publishing rights. (HT ARCHIVE/RAJ K RAJ)
Anand, who was seen in S1 of Made in Heaven, wants to start a conversation around music publishing rights. (HT ARCHIVE/RAJ K RAJ)
Shikha Shah, the founder of Scrapshala, wants to raise money for her business this year.
Shikha Shah, the founder of Scrapshala, wants to raise money for her business this year.
Pranati Khanna has struggled with anxiety, something she wants to deal with in 2024. (HT Archive/ Harsha Vadlamani)
Pranati Khanna has struggled with anxiety, something she wants to deal with in 2024. (HT Archive/ Harsha Vadlamani)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out