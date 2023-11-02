YOLO therefore solo. Meet the women living the spouse-free life

For some women, the recipe for Happily Ever After comes with one ingredient less: A man. Instead of aiming for couplehood, they’re choosing to stay single, relying on their own finances and networks of family and friends for fulfilment. The recipe needs a bit of prep, they admit -- but they’re loving how it’s turning out. Instead of aiming for couplehood, women are choosing to stay single, relying on their own finances and networks of family and friends for fulfilment. The recipe needs a bit of prep, they admit — but they’re loving how it’s turning out. (ADOBE STOCK)

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu has never been married.

Nidhi Sharan, 47, a single mother of two who runs a cloud kitchen in Delhi-NCR, says she got married at 24, owing to social pressure on her parents to get daughters married by 23. She remembers making it clear to her in-laws that she intended to work after the wedding. “The idea of depending on a man to make us happy starts very early in India,” she says. She has been single for two years and intends to stay so. Nidhi Sharan is navigating life as a divorced parent.

Ipsita Roy, 35, a jazz musician and educator, grew up in Kolkata and now lives in Texas in the US. Luckily for her, there was always never any pressure to seek out a husband. “My father’s aircraft engineer colleagues would ask him why I was bothering to study engineering if I would be married eventually. He’d get furious and tell them that his daughters are better than sons.” She divorced before she turned 30. She also began to ponder over why she wanted a relationship. “I couldn’t come up with an answer,” she said. “I was not lonely or empty. I could take good care of myself financially and emotionally. I take myself out to dinner and drinks. I do lots of solo trips. There was no need for a partner.” Ipsita Roy was divorced before she was 30.

Puzzle pieces Mindy Kaling (above), Emma Watson and Emilia Clarke have been openly single. (Shutterstock)

Women also tend to live longer than men. So, it’s a longer road ahead for a woman walking it alone. “You lose your social circle as your friends get married and spend weekends with their husbands and kids.” Several of her married friends, Kundu says, have ended up stuck and isolated even with a family. “I would rather be self-partnered than being compromisingly partnered,” says Kundu. She’s also saving up to spend her final years in an assisted-living community. In her memoir, Drew Barrymore writes, “we rush through being ‘single’ as if it’s some disease to get rid of or overcome”. (Shutterstock)

Single women round the world, on the other hand, are coalescing into a giant huddle, finding strength in each other. Solo travel groups and mental-health initiatives for unattached women are flourishing. “Gone are the days when women hanging out with women is seen as sad and bad,” says Kundu. “It’s a guilt-free, judgement-free sisterhood.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON