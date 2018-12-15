Cookie trail: Sweeter by the batch

The holiday season calls for delicious treats and what better than a basketful of cookies to start the celebrations. From activated charcoal cookies to cinnamon star cookies, the city has lined up a feast for us all. Take your pick from these varied delicacies and have a fun season

1. Gingerbread Cookies

What:Gingerbread cookies at Sassy Teaspoon taste like Christmas in a mouthful. Warm spices are balanced with a sugary icing to deliver the perfect Christmas treat. The uniqueness of the cookies is the savoury spices that are used in balance with a sugary icing to create a perfect Christmas treat.

Where:Sassy Teaspoon

2. Cinnamon star cookies (Zimtsterne)

Cinnamon Star Cookies (Zimtsterne) are original German cookies

What:Cinnamon Star Cookies (Zimtsterne) are original German cookies which are entirely made up of ground nuts — majorly of almonds with a mix of hazelnuts. Being a Southern German speciality, they are naturally gluten and dairy free and has a snowy white hard frosting texture made out of sugar and egg white. These cookies fill the air with the irresistible aroma as they bake and are an imperative part of Christmas.

Where:Courtyard by Marriott

3. Rachel’s signature Caramel & Oat Cookie

Caramel & Oat Cookie

What:This salted caramel oatmeal cookie will leave your mouth watering. The soft and chewy oatmeal cookies are swirled with salted caramel and loaded with delicious and nutritious Oats. We dare you to eat just one.

Where:Sassy Teaspoon

4. Roasted Almost Biscotti (Italian cookie)

What:These delicious Italian almond cookies are twice-baked, oblong-shaped, dry, crunchy and go really well when dipped in an beverage like coffee or hot chocolate. They’re made fresh everyday.

Where: The Daily Bar & Kitchen

5. Double Tree Warm Choco Chip Cookie

Double Tree Choco Chip Cookie

What: Considered a real ambassador, the Double Tree Choco Chip Cookie is a signature welcome. It is a piece of home and a simple pleasure.

Where: Doubletree by Hilton

6. Activated Charcoal Cookie

Activated Charcoal Cookie

What: A buttery delight which has activated charcoal to enhance its taste, Activated Charcoal Cookie is a must-have for this festive season. Club it with a piping hot cup of coffee or dunk it in a glass of milk.

Where: Novotel

7. Custard cookie

Custard cookie

What: A traditional and lip-smacking soft buttery cookie with a combination of chocolate and custard which makes you drool and crave for more. These crunchy biscuits make excellent gifts for all the special people in your life.

Where: Fairfield by Marriott

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 16:33 IST