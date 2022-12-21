Home / Lifestyle / Demands increase for Christmas art hailing from Kashmir

Demands increase for Christmas art hailing from Kashmir

lifestyle
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 02:57 PM IST

Award-winning Papier-mache artist Maqbool John has made thousands of such handmade products.

When the world celebrates the festival of Christmas, Kashmiri artisans get busier than ever.(Unsplash)
When the world celebrates the festival of Christmas, Kashmiri artisans get busier than ever.(Unsplash)
ANI |

When the world celebrates the festival of Christmas, Kashmiri artisans get busier than ever.

With rising demands for Christmas art hailing from the region, artisans began making many decorative items using locally produced Papier-mache. These are sold prior to the festival across the globe.

Award-winning Papier-mache artist Maqbool John has made thousands of such handmade products.

In a conversation with ANI, John opened up about how the festival entails employment opportunities for the Kashmiri craftsmen.

"We look forward to this festival all year round. Whenever this festival comes, we get busy preparing Christmas orders. This is our (artisans') source of employment," John said in a conversation with ANI.

ALSO READ:

Talking about the increase in popularity of these hand-crafted decorative pieces, John added, "I think their demand and popularity has increased manifold in the last few years, which may be due to the introduction of new designs in them. Even our local Christians wear these during the festival".

Kashmiri hand-crafted motifs and other products have seen an upsurge in their demand, not just in India but even abroad.

Much like in any other country in the world, Christmas is also celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in the Kashmir Valley.

Last year was special for the Christian community of Kashmir as the St. Luke's Church in Srinagar, one of the oldest churches in the region, was opened to the public after a long period spanning three decades.

As the Holiday season draws nearer, Kashmiri tourist spots like Gulmarg have started to receive footfalls, with many coming to celebrate Christmas and New Year in close proximity of the snow-capped mountains of the area.

Tourist footfalls are expected to reach record levels this season as there are signs of dry weather in the region, according to the Meteorological Department.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
christmas kashmir
christmas kashmir

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out