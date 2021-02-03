Dog food vending machine that keeps plastic use in check to be launched
A non-governmental organisation, Roystian Foundation of Hubli will be launching machines from 14 February onwards that vend food for street dogs in exchange for an empty plastic bottle. It is a unique idea to prevent stray dogs from starving while keeping the environment plastic-free. The machine named NIHIT also has CCTV fixed on it for surveillance purposes.
The NGO will be installing the vending machine in various parts of the Dharwad district, said Santosh Kurdekar a member of the group.
"We are planning to install 50 machines in Hubli out of which 10 will be installed in Hubli on 14 February. Also, there are plans to install 750 machines in the country," he told ANI.
"Once the bottle is inserted some quantity of dog food will be delivered to the dog in a bowl. There is an option to insert water also which will be supplied to the dogs. The CCTV camera installed in the machine will send its surveillance feed directly to the local police station," explained Santosh. Priyanka Kolvekar, another member said that the concept of recycling plastic is the highlight of the initiative.
"Once the vending machine is exhausted of its storage, the plastic bottles will be taken out of the machine and sent to the recycling center. Women can feel safe near the vending machine as there is a CCTV camera installed which surveils the area," she said.
She also thanked industrialist Ratan Tata and Indian actor Sonu Sood for providing the inspiration to come up with the initiative.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers assess cognitive impairment in patients with breast cancer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel with a cause
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog food vending machine that keeps plastic use in check to be launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The trailblazers: Here’s to those who never give up!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how novel coronavirus infection differs from that of SARS virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Designing success: Diane von Furstenberg's A-Z book of advice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tampa's famed strip clubs brace for an unusual Super Bowl amid coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Cancer Day 2021: 3 Yoga asanas to prevent cancer or its recurrence
- Studies have found that those with the highest levels of physical activity are lesser prone to cancer. On World Cancer Day 2021, here are 3 Yoga asanas with their steps and benefits that may help prevent cancer or its recurrence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mountain heartbreak: Italy has deep snow, closed ski resorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winds of Winter to be my best work yet: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to rock Spring 21 couture beauty looks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kate Middleton shares kids' inspiring sketches on Children’s Mental Health Week
- On Day 1 of Children’s Mental Health Week, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton encouraged kids to ‘draw your feelings’ and share them with her which she later displayed on her social media handle | Check pictures and significance inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Potential antiviral drug identified to fight Covid-19 and future virus outbreaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein cancel grant to Polish 'LGBT-free zone'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can eating dark chocolate help you lose weight? Let’s find out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox