10 tips to style stoles and dupattas the modern way to create a statement look

In today’s fashion landscape, the stole or dupatta is no longer just a traditional afterthought, it is a statement-making canvas of expression. When styled with intention, it can redefine your entire look. Here’s how to wear them the modern way and command attention, effortlessly. One stole, infinite looks: 10 dupatta styling tricks every modern desi girl needs.(File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Iqra Ahmad, founder and designer at Tul Palav, shared, “No longer just an accessory, the statement stole or dupatta is rewriting the fashion rulebook— one bold fold at a time. In a world where traditional meets trend, the dupatta and stole have re-emerged as icons of personal expression. They’re fluid, fearless, and full of potential—if you dare to wear them right.”

She recommended how to turn these pieces into conversation-starters and show-stoppers:

1. Drape with direction -

The Golden Goddess! Mahira looks breathtaking in the floor-length gown featuring an embellished bodice, a satin skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She paired the ensemble with a satin floor-length dupatta, loose tresses styled with blowout curls, and statement earrings.

Tossed-over-the-shoulder is passé. Drape it across your body like a royal sash or cinch it with a sleek belt to give structure. Add a brooch and suddenly your stole is couture.

2. The veil, reimagined -

Tradition meets imagination when a simple stole or dupatta is redefined as a veil or trailing accent for the modern bride. With artful draping and effortless poise, it becomes more than an accessory—it becomes a statement. Paired with the timeless grace of a Tul Palav pheran and the kasab (Kashmiri headgear), the look evokes heritage, romance, and individuality in perfect harmony.

3. Turban tales -

Huma Qureshi in a multi-coloured turban for the ultimate Bohemian vibe.(Image by Amigos Communications)

Wrap it, knot it, twist it. A stole styled as a headwrap channels drama, culture, and cool in one elegant swoop.

4. Unexpected layers -

Throw it over a blazer, trench, or even a pheran. The mix of heritage and high street is where real fashion lives now.

5. Double trouble -

Two stoles, one look. Play with contrast—stripes vs. florals, metallics vs. cottons. Let texture and print do the styling.

Bringing their expertise to the same, Dinesh Talera and Kamesh Talera, Co-Founders of Mysore Saree Udyog, recommended -

1. Belt it:

You can take inspiration from Dia Mirza's outfit as she styled her A-line kurta by adding a detailed belt to her plain dupatta.(Instagram/@Diamirza)

For a modern flair cinch your dupatta or stole at the waist over a kurta, saree, or dress to add structure and modern flair.

2. One-shoulder drape:

Drape your piece over one shoulder with a plain dress or top for a minimalist yet bold look.

3. Cape style:

Use your stole as a cape by letting it fall evenly on both shoulders and securing it with a belt great over dresses or tunics.

4. Pair with western silhouettes:

Style richly woven stoles with blazers, trousers, or jumpsuits for a chic Indo-Western blend.

5. Layer It Up:

Wearing over shirt dresses, oversized jackets, or cropped blouses for playful layers.

Iqra concluded, “Let your stole be the hero. Keep the rest of your outfit muted and avoid over-accessorising. Your drape should own the spotlight , allow your stole or dupatta to be more than tradition— it’s your personal statement, your silent rebellion, your wearable art.”