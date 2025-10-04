5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness and nothing complements the occasion better than the timeless beauty of a Banarasi silk saree. Woven with rich zari and intricate motifs, Banarasi sarees symbolise elegance and tradition, making them a perfect outfit choice for this auspicious day. So if you’re a new bride or someone who loves festive dressing, here are 5 must-have Banarasi silk sarees to shine bright this Karwa Chauth. 5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Top 5 Banarasi silk sarees:

This dreamy pink-peach Banarasi silk saree is ideal for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Its floral and jaal zari weave exudes femininity and grace, making it perfect for the evening rituals. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort while you perform puja, yet its bridal appeal makes you look radiant for the evening festivities.

If you prefer something versatile and elegant, this jacquard Banarasi silk saree is your pick. Its subtle sheen and traditional motifs make it suitable for both day rituals and evening gatherings. Pair it with traditional bangles and a sleek bun to complete the festive Karwa Chauth look.

No Karwa Chauth is complete without red, the colour of love and marital bliss. This Banarasi silk saree adorned with delicate stone embellishments is perfect for the occasion. Its classic red drape makes it a stunning choice for the puja and the moon-sighting ceremony, reflecting both tradition and glamour.

This fusion of Banarasi and Kanjivaram with a rich pallu design is a regal pick for Karwa Chauth night. The intricate patola-inspired motifs give it a heritage touch, while the heavy silk drape makes you stand out during the festivities. It’s a saree that captures both cultural depth and modern elegance.

The combination of red and green has always been auspicious for Karwa Chauth, symbolising prosperity and marital harmony. This Kashiya bridal Banarasi saree with zari-embroidered floral boota is perfect for women who love traditional festive dressing. Drape it with temple jewellery for a divine and radiant Karwa Chauth look.

5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop on Amazon Great Indian Festival: FAQs Which colour Banarasi saree is best for Karwa Chauth? Red and maroon are the most popular choices as they symbolise love, prosperity, and marital bliss, but pastel and gold-toned Banarasis are also trending.

Are Banarasi sarees comfortable for long festive rituals? Pure katan and soft silk Banarasi sarees are lightweight and comfortable to carry, making them perfect for a long day of puja and celebration.

How can I style a Banarasi saree for Karwa Chauth? Pair it with traditional jewellery like jhumkas, bangles, and a maang tikka. A neat bun with fresh gajra adds to the festive charm.

Can I wear a Banarasi saree for both day puja and evening rituals? Yes, Banarasi silk sarees are versatile. Opt for lighter shades like peach or pastel for the day and bold colours like red or green for the evening ceremony.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.