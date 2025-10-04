5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 08:00 am IST
This Karwa Chauth, embrace the beauty of tradition with a Banarasi silk saree. From reds to pastels, these sarees bring timeless grace to your festive look.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Pure Soft Katan Banarasi Silk Bridal Saree Floral and Jaal Work With Traditional Design- Pink Peach View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
SIRIL Womens Banarasi Jacquard Silk Saree Pure Silk Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (4330S973_Cream) View Details
|
₹2,421
|
|
|
Womens Red Banarasi Silk Saree Stone Work View Details
|
₹2,249
|
|
|
SWORNOF Womens kanjivaram banarasi silk saree for Patola festival Wedding silk with rich pallu Design sarees for women with blouse piece (WHITE2) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Kashiya Women Red & Green colour Bridal Banarasi katan silk saree with Floral Boota pattern zari embroidery View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
View More Products