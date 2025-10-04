Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 08:00 am IST

This Karwa Chauth, embrace the beauty of tradition with a Banarasi silk saree. From reds to pastels, these sarees bring timeless grace to your festive look. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Pure Soft Katan Banarasi Silk Bridal Saree Floral and Jaal Work With Traditional Design- Pink Peach View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Banarasi Jacquard Silk Saree Pure Silk Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece (4330S973_Cream) View Details checkDetails

₹2,421

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Womens Red Banarasi Silk Saree Stone Work View Details checkDetails

₹2,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWORNOF Womens kanjivaram banarasi silk saree for Patola festival Wedding silk with rich pallu Design sarees for women with blouse piece (WHITE2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kashiya Women Red & Green colour Bridal Banarasi katan silk saree with Floral Boota pattern zari embroidery View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love, tradition, and togetherness and nothing complements the occasion better than the timeless beauty of a Banarasi silk saree. Woven with rich zari and intricate motifs, Banarasi sarees symbolise elegance and tradition, making them a perfect outfit choice for this auspicious day. So if you’re a new bride or someone who loves festive dressing, here are 5 must-have Banarasi silk sarees to shine bright this Karwa Chauth.

5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop on Amazon Great Indian Festival
5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Top 5 Banarasi silk sarees:

1.

Pure Soft Katan Banarasi Silk Bridal Saree Floral and Jaal Work With Traditional Design – Pink Peach
Loading Suggestions...

This dreamy pink-peach Banarasi silk saree is ideal for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Its floral and jaal zari weave exudes femininity and grace, making it perfect for the evening rituals. The lightweight fabric ensures comfort while you perform puja, yet its bridal appeal makes you look radiant for the evening festivities.

2.

SIRIL Women’s Banarasi Jacquard Silk Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece
Loading Suggestions...

If you prefer something versatile and elegant, this jacquard Banarasi silk saree is your pick. Its subtle sheen and traditional motifs make it suitable for both day rituals and evening gatherings. Pair it with traditional bangles and a sleek bun to complete the festive Karwa Chauth look.

3.

Women’s Red Banarasi Silk Saree with Stone Work
Loading Suggestions...

No Karwa Chauth is complete without red, the colour of love and marital bliss. This Banarasi silk saree adorned with delicate stone embellishments is perfect for the occasion. Its classic red drape makes it a stunning choice for the puja and the moon-sighting ceremony, reflecting both tradition and glamour.

4.

SWORNOF Women’s Kanjivaram Banarasi Silk Saree for Patola Festival & Wedding with Rich Pallu Design
Loading Suggestions...

This fusion of Banarasi and Kanjivaram with a rich pallu design is a regal pick for Karwa Chauth night. The intricate patola-inspired motifs give it a heritage touch, while the heavy silk drape makes you stand out during the festivities. It’s a saree that captures both cultural depth and modern elegance.

5.

Kashiya Women Red & Green Bridal Banarasi Katan Silk Saree with Floral Boota Zari Embroidery
Loading Suggestions...

The combination of red and green has always been auspicious for Karwa Chauth, symbolising prosperity and marital harmony. This Kashiya bridal Banarasi saree with zari-embroidered floral boota is perfect for women who love traditional festive dressing. Drape it with temple jewellery for a divine and radiant Karwa Chauth look.

Similar stories for you:

Ready-to-wear sarees for the festive season at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone

10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off

  • Which colour Banarasi saree is best for Karwa Chauth?

    Red and maroon are the most popular choices as they symbolise love, prosperity, and marital bliss, but pastel and gold-toned Banarasis are also trending.

  • Are Banarasi sarees comfortable for long festive rituals?

    Pure katan and soft silk Banarasi sarees are lightweight and comfortable to carry, making them perfect for a long day of puja and celebration.

  • How can I style a Banarasi saree for Karwa Chauth?

    Pair it with traditional jewellery like jhumkas, bangles, and a maang tikka. A neat bun with fresh gajra adds to the festive charm.

  • Can I wear a Banarasi saree for both day puja and evening rituals?

    Yes, Banarasi silk sarees are versatile. Opt for lighter shades like peach or pastel for the day and bold colours like red or green for the evening ceremony.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / 5 Banarasi silk sarees for Karwa Chauth: Shop at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On