6 new pics of Harmanpreet Kaur's meaningful tattoo after World Cup win: Got 52 inked to celebrate India's win by 52 runs

Tattoos often hold a special meaning for the wearer and serve as a visual representation of their personality. Unlike other forms of body art, such as piercings, every step of the tattoo process tattoo is highly personalised – which makes getting tatted so fun. Harmanpreet Kaur gets a tattoo of World Cup trophy after historic win.

From choosing your preferred artist to the design of the piece and even the placement, the process is entirely what you make it – and that is exactly what cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur showed with her latest tattoo.

‘I will see you every morning and be grateful’

On November 5, Harmanpreet posted a picture of herself sporting a brand-new tattoo on her upper left arm, which celebrates the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup win. She wrote in her caption: “Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since day 1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful.”

India's women in blue made history on November 2, when they smashed the odds, defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift the Women's World Cup. The victory echoes the 1983 men's World Cup win, in which Kapil Dev's team stunned the West Indies. Harmanpreet celebrated with a meaningful tattoo, paying homage to the legendary win.

Take a closer look at her tattoo:

Aliens Tattoo shared a glimpse of Harmanpreet Kaur's new tattoo after Indian's historic World Cup win. (Instagram/ Aliens Tattoo)

Aliens Tattoo also shared some photos of the behind-the-scenes action as Harmanpreet Kaur got inked. (Pics courtesy: Aliens Tattoo)

All about Harmanpreet's tattoo

Sharing details of her tattoo, Sunny Bhanushali, founder of Aliens Tattoo, the studio behind her latest tattoo, said in a media statement, “Honoured to be part of this historic moment, Aliens Tattoo had the privilege of creating a design for a champion whose spirit and discipline define excellence. This piece is more than ink – it’s a story of victory, resilience, and national pride. We’re grateful to have been trusted with something so personal and symbolic during such a defining time for the country.”

The studio further shared details of Harmanpreet's tattoo: “The tattoo, thoughtfully conceptualised with the players, reflect resilience, belief, and the spirit that powered India to its historic win. She got the trophy, 2025 and 52 inked; signifying India won by 52 runs after 52 years. While the celebrations continue across the country, the tattoo stands as quiet yet powerful reminders of dedication, dreams realised, and a victory that has inspired millions.”

‘Walked into studio at 2 am to celebrate a victory that defined a nation’

The studio also said in an Instagram post on November 5: “It was our winning champions @imharmanpreet_kaur and @smriti_mandhana who walked into Aliens Tattoo… just hours after leading India to its first-ever Women’s World Championship win. The Duo, along with @deol.harleen304 , walked into Aliens Tattoo Studio at 2 am to celebrate a victory that defined a nation. Their most anticipated tattoo, enveloped in excitement. Etching the Championship Trophy, the year 2025, and the number 52, their forever memory of leadership, faith. And the triumph of a 52-year dream.”