71st Miss World: Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar; here's what Indian Miss World winners wore at their crowning moment

With the 71st Miss World pageant underway, we can't wait to see who will take home the coveted title this year. India is hosting the prestigious Miss World pageant this year after a hiatus of three decades, the last time being in 1996. India celebrates six remarkable women who won the coveted Miss World title, each exhibiting beauty and intellect. While the pageant is all about ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, these women have shattered the glass ceiling and set new milestones for countless aspiring girls. As we root for India's representative, Sini Shetty, let's revisit the unique moments in beauty pageant history and reminisce about the splendid outfits worn by these iconic winners. (Also read: 71st Miss World in India: Things to look forward to as the beauty pageant returns to India ) Miss World pageant is being held in India after 28 years. Let's take a trip down the memory lane and revisit the past Indian winners' fashion moments.

Indian Miss World Winners' Crowning Attire Through the Years

1. Reita Faria Powell (1966)

Reita Faria: Way before Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra, in 1966, Reita Faria became the first Asian to be crowned as Miss World. (Instagram/@pageantandglamour)

The first Indian woman to break stereotypes wearing a swimsuit at a beauty pageant, Reita Faria, reflected grace and confidence. Her focus was on substance over style. She looked marvellous in her hair up-do, subtle makeup and gorgeous dangling earrings.

2. Aishwarya Rai (1994)

Aishwarya Rai, one of the most popular Miss World won the crown in 1994.(Pinterest)

She wore a one-shouldered white gown adorned with embellishments along with a pair of white shiny gloves when she was crowned Miss World. Aishwarya’s hair was styled in a chic top bun, and her statement earrings and red lips stunned at the global stage. She definitely raised the fashion bar high in the 90’s era.

3. Diana Hayden (1997)

Diana Hayden won the crown in 1997(Pinterest)

This elegant beauty adorned a sleek strapless white gown during her crowning moment. The minimal shimmer and elegant lines beautifully accentuated her grace and poise. Her subtle makeup and golden accessories further enhanced her look. Diana’s reaction after being announced the winner was a sight to behold.

4. Yukta Mookhey (1999)

Yukta Mookhey turned glam queen for her crowning ceremony in a stunning ice blue halter neck gown.(Pinterest)

Yukta made a statement in an elegant halter-neck light blue velvet gown. She accessorized it with a heavy necklace, bracelet and subtle earrings. Her on-point dramatic attire complemented her vivacious personality and confidence, leaving a lasting impression.

5. Priyanka Chopra (2000)

Priyanka Chopra won Miss World wearing a silver embellished off shoulder gown.(Pinterest)

Priyanka sparkled in a pastel pink strapless high-slit gown with a sweetheart-shaped neckline. She added a regal touch to her dress by accessorizing it with a stole. Her dark lip colour and stunning ornaments stole the show, making her look like the perfect diva that she is on the global stage.

6. Manushi Chillar (2017)

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian actress, model and the winner of Miss World 2017 pageant. (Pinterest)

Manushi looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Swarovski embellished off-shoulder pastel gown. The flowy silhouette highlighted her radiant presence, glittering throughout her triumph moment. She kept her accessories minimal with a pair of earrings depicting the modern look.

These fashionistas are the pillars of the changing face of Indian beauty on the global stage. Do comment with your thoughts on the outfit you admired the most.