Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants

Treating our Tuesday blues with the right shot of sartorial impressions, Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari’s throwback pictures from The Girl on The Train’s promotional event are currently breaking the Internet and fans can’t keep calm as the actor served luxurious elegance. Setting the mercury soaring with her sizzling look, Aditi’s ravishing fashion game was enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday.

The now viral pictures feature the star in a sultry white gathered top with smock detail, teamed with a pair of carpet print pants. The top came with puffy sleeves and sported a gathered centre with a string.

Featuring a low square back, the top ended in ruffled edges. On the other hand, the pants were made of satin fabric and sported Turkish carpet print that contrasted royally with the spotless white top.

Cinching the top’s centre with the attached string, Aditi styled it as a sexy corset top to add to the oomph factor. Accessorising her look with a layered neckpiece from Azotiique by Varun Raheja, Aditi left her beautiful tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of luscious maroon lipstick, the star amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Aditi set fans’ hearts aflutter and we don’t blame them as we note fashion cues from the diva to stop the traffic in future.

Aditi’s white gathered top is credited to Indian Pretwear label, ANI Clothing, that boasts of simplicity with a free spirit of individuality and maximum sustainability in their collections that infuse the western design aesthetics with cultural body types in an elegant, effortlessness and comfortable manner. The white top originally costs ₹2,290 on their website.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s white gathered top from ANI Clothing(aniclothing.in)

The carpet print pants are from Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. The pair of pants that Aditi donned are priced at ₹17,500 on her designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydaris carpet print pants from Nikita Mhaisalkar(nikitamhaisalkar.com)

As always, Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

