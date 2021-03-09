Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants
- Aditi Rao Hydari sets mercury soaring with her sizzling look in a white gathered top with smock detail and a pair of carpet print pants that are ravishing enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday
Treating our Tuesday blues with the right shot of sartorial impressions, Bollywood diva Aditi Rao Hydari’s throwback pictures from The Girl on The Train’s promotional event are currently breaking the Internet and fans can’t keep calm as the actor served luxurious elegance. Setting the mercury soaring with her sizzling look, Aditi’s ravishing fashion game was enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday.
The now viral pictures feature the star in a sultry white gathered top with smock detail, teamed with a pair of carpet print pants. The top came with puffy sleeves and sported a gathered centre with a string.
Featuring a low square back, the top ended in ruffled edges. On the other hand, the pants were made of satin fabric and sported Turkish carpet print that contrasted royally with the spotless white top.
Cinching the top’s centre with the attached string, Aditi styled it as a sexy corset top to add to the oomph factor. Accessorising her look with a layered neckpiece from Azotiique by Varun Raheja, Aditi left her beautiful tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.
Wearing a dab of luscious maroon lipstick, the star amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Aditi set fans’ hearts aflutter and we don’t blame them as we note fashion cues from the diva to stop the traffic in future.
Aditi’s white gathered top is credited to Indian Pretwear label, ANI Clothing, that boasts of simplicity with a free spirit of individuality and maximum sustainability in their collections that infuse the western design aesthetics with cultural body types in an elegant, effortlessness and comfortable manner. The white top originally costs ₹2,290 on their website.
The carpet print pants are from Indian fashion designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s eponymous luxury pret label that prides in luxuriously detailed hand embroidery, luxe rich textiles and focuses on practicality and movement even for the most visionary outfits. The pair of pants that Aditi donned are priced at ₹17,500 on her designer website.
As always, Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari's Formula One pulls up on fashion lane with Armani clothing deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paris Fashion Week: Chanel parties it up in ski salopettes for fashion week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginie Viard takes her girl gang clubbing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut braves Mumbai heat in floral saree, ₹3.8 lakh Dior bag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once upon a time in Versailles: Christian Dior conjures edgy fashion fairytale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ferrari owner makes a statement with Christian Louboutin high heels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The 80s track suit is having a moment in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy aces flowy vibrant silhouette in green A-line Jaipuri crepe kurta set
- Mouni Roy shows how to give the Spring wardrobe a fresh makeover and her latest pictures in a Jaipuri print green A-line crepe kurta-pants with net dupatta are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor gives sensual twist to high street in corset top, blazer dress
- Janhvi Kapoor offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge at Roohi promotions in a rose print corset top and hot pink corset blazer dress and we are bookmarking both of these looks to add a sensual and seductive vibe to our summer closet, without burning a hole in our pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari serves luxurious elegance in sexy white top, carpet print pants
- Aditi Rao Hydari sets mercury soaring with her sizzling look in a white gathered top with smock detail and a pair of carpet print pants that are ravishing enough to make fashionistas’ jaws drop in awe this weekday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fall’s fringe fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schoolgirl chic meets gothic fantasy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress
- ‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The changing landscape of the modelling industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox