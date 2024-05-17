Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in stylish off-shoulder co-ord set, Bhumi Pednekar rocks effortless denim look. All pics, videos

On Thursday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted at different places in Mumbai. Whenever these B-town fashionistas step out, they make sure their fashion game is on point. Yesterday was no exception, as both Aditi and Bhumi looked effortlessly stylish and provided fashion inspiration to all their followers. While Aditi is known for her elegant and classy dressing sense, and for her latest look, she chose an off-shoulder co-ord set. On the other hand, Bhumi likes to experiment with her look and often wears daring ensembles. Her latest look is all about effortless sass as she wowed in a denim outfit. Let's decode their chic looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Kiara Advani serves airport fashion goals as she jets off to Cannes in stylish beige trench coat and trousers. Watch ) Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in stylish co-ord set, Bhumi Pednekar slays in denim look(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in printed co-ord set

Aditi Rao Hydari has chosen a stylish co-ord set for her outing that oozes summer vibes. Her outfit comes in a shade of white adorned with an enchanting yellow tropical floral print. Her top has an off-the-shoulder neckline and a buttoned bodice. She paired it with a loose-fit pair of matching trousers, creating a monochromatic look. Keeping her accessories minimal to let her outfit shine, she styled her look with just a pair of gold statement earrings with a white pearl and a pair of white sneakers, which perfectly complemented her look.

Her make-up included nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascaraed eyelashes, darkened eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, rosy cheeks, dewy base and a shade of nude lipstick. She finished off her stunning look with her luscious long locks styled in a half updo. A perfect blend of style and grace, her outfit is a must-have for your summer wardrobe.

Decoding Bhumi Pednekar's stylish denim look

Bhumi Pednekar kept her look casual yet trendy as she donned a chic black tank top and a flared blue high-waisted denim jeans, serving up a masterclass in rocking denim with flair. Keeping it chic with her accessories, she opted for layered gold necklaces with quirky pendants, oval-shaped black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a black shoulder bag and a pair of white sneakers.

Her minimal make-up look included nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, rosy cheeks, glowing highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious locks styled into a neat braided pony, she looked simply stunning. Her look is relaxed, breezy yet stylish and perfect for summer outings, whether you are going on a date, shopping or brunch with friends.