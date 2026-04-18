AI imagines young Kishore Kumar, Pankaj Udhas, Bappi Lahiri and more legendary Indian singers in handsome modern looks

The digital age has brought us a unique form of time travel. Souvik, an AI artist and short film maker, known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram, has used high-end AI generation to reimagine the golden era of Bollywood playback singing, placing legends like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, and Jagjit Singh in 2026’s high-fashion urban landscapes. Also read | AI reimagines young Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor in chic streetwear; fans swoon over Vinod Khanna An AI-generated video showcases singing legends in modern attire. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

This intersection of nostalgia and technology does more than de-age these icons; it recontextualises their legacies, asking what these titans of melody would look like if they were topping the charts in the era of streaming and social media.

Kishore Kumar and Jagjit Singh's modern avatars The AI-generated video shared on April 13 blends the unmistakable facial features of these legends with contemporary quiet luxury and street style aesthetics. Kishore Kumar is seen in a rugged black leather jacket over a sleek turtleneck, paired with dark denim — fitting for a man who was always ahead of his time. The AI even manages to capture the twinkle in Kishore’s eye.

Jagjit Singh wears a crisp white shirt under a sharp pinstriped waistcoat, set against a backdrop of a modern supercar. He looks every bit the 'Ghazal King' in a corporate era. Mohammed Rafi, in a mustard-yellow overshirt paired with a black tee, looks relaxed and approachable on a bustling European-style street.