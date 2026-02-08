AI reimagines Dimple Kapadia in Kashmiri look: Hema Malini aces traditional northeast attire, Sridevi dons Bengali saree

In a fusion of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology, AI (artificial intelligence) artist and filmmaker Souvik – known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram – captivated social media with a new video compilation. The February 2 Instagram video reimagined famous Bollywood leading ladies in the diverse, traditional attires of India’s various states: from Punjab and Kerala to Manipur and Maharashtra. Also read | AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz AI artist Souvik reimagined 12 Indian actors in traditional attire: See Dimple Kapadia's Kashmiri Pheran look to Madhubala in Kerala's kasavu saree and Sridevi wearing West Bengal's lal paar saree. (Instagram/ mr.hellrocker)

Souvik's AI-generated video did not just swap outfits, it meticulously crafted a visual tribute to India’s cultural tapestry, placing legendary actors, such as Madhubala, Hema Malini and Sridevi, in authentic regional settings they rarely explored on film.

Whether it was the specific drape of Padmini Kolhapure’s Manipuri ensemble or the heavy embroidery on Waheeda Rahman’s Punjabi look, the video beautifully captured the unique details and textures of the fabrics. The reimagining of Dimple Kapadia in a Kashmiri pheran particularly stood out, capturing the actor's timeless beauty. Seeing Rekha trade her signature Kanjeevarams for a Mizo puan was also refreshing.

Here's a breakdown of the AI-generated compilation that offered a breathtaking look at how these legends would have appeared representing the corners of India: