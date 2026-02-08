AI reimagines Dimple Kapadia in Kashmiri look: Hema Malini aces traditional northeast attire, Sridevi dons Bengali saree
In a fusion of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology, AI (artificial intelligence) artist and filmmaker Souvik – known as Mr Hellrocker on Instagram – captivated social media with a new video compilation. The February 2 Instagram video reimagined famous Bollywood leading ladies in the diverse, traditional attires of India’s various states: from Punjab and Kerala to Manipur and Maharashtra. Also read | AI imagines 32 Bollywood legends as modern runway models: Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Asha Parekh, Mumtaz
Souvik's AI-generated video did not just swap outfits, it meticulously crafted a visual tribute to India’s cultural tapestry, placing legendary actors, such as Madhubala, Hema Malini and Sridevi, in authentic regional settings they rarely explored on film.
Whether it was the specific drape of Padmini Kolhapure’s Manipuri ensemble or the heavy embroidery on Waheeda Rahman’s Punjabi look, the video beautifully captured the unique details and textures of the fabrics. The reimagining of Dimple Kapadia in a Kashmiri pheran particularly stood out, capturing the actor's timeless beauty. Seeing Rekha trade her signature Kanjeevarams for a Mizo puan was also refreshing.
Here's a breakdown of the AI-generated compilation that offered a breathtaking look at how these legends would have appeared representing the corners of India:
1. Madhubala stuns in Kerala's kasavu saree
The actor wore the famous Kerala kasavu saree, known for its pristine off-white cotton fabric and thick gold zari border. The styling was minimalist and elegant – the saree was paired with simple gold jewellery and fresh jasmine flowers (mullaipoo) in the hair.
2. Sridevi dons West Bengal's lal paar saree
She donned a classic lal paar saree (white saree with a red border) for a traditional Bengali look. Sridevi sported large red bindi, and a vintage-style bun.
3. Rekha in Mizoram's puan charm
She was seen in a puan, the traditional wraparound skirt of Mizoram, featuring vibrant horizontal stripes and intricate handwoven patterns. It was paired with a traditional beaded necklace.
4. Waheeda Rahman in Punjab's phulkari suit
In Waheeda's look, a vibrant phulkari dupatta took centerstage, featuring dense, multi-coloured silk thread embroidery in geometric floral patterns. It was paired with a classic Patiala salwar suit, and a simple braid.
5. Hema Malini in traditional Arunachal Pradesh attire
Inspired by the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, she wore a traditional woven jacket and skirt. The look featured a bold in red, and was accessorised with chunky turquoise jewellery.
6. Poonam Dhillon was seen in a look from Sikkim
She wore a bakhu (or kho), a cloak-like wrap-dress worn by the local communities. It was full-sleeved. She also sported a colourful striped apron (pangden).
7. Sarika in Assam's mekhela chador
She sported the traditional mekhela chador made of golden muga silk that consisted of a two-piece drape: the mekhela (skirt) and chador (upper wrap). The fabric was adorned with traditional buta motifs.
8. Dimple Kapadia donned Kashmiri pheran
The actor was seen in a beautiful pheran – the long, loose Kashmiri tunic. It featured intricate tilla embroidery (gold or silver threadwork) around the neckline and sleeves.
9. Amrita Singh in Meghalaya's jainsem
She showcased the jainsem – traditional attire of Khasi women. It consisted of two pieces of fabric tied at the shoulders, falling gracefully to the knees. The look was completed with a crown.
10. Parveen Babi in Rajputi poshak from Rajasthan
She donned a majestic Rajputi poshak, comprising a ghagra (skirt), kurti (blouse), and an odhni (veil). The outfit was heavy and featured geometric patterns; her look was accessorised with a round maang tikka.
11. Vyjayanthimala in Maharashtra's nauvari look
Vyjayanthimala's look featured the traditional nauvari saree (nine-yard saree) in green; it featured a contrasting gold zari border. Her look was accessorised with a Maharashtrian nath, a half-moon bindi (chandrakor) and a neat bun adorned with a gajra (jasmine garland).
12. Padmini Kolhapure wore Manipur's phanek
Her attire captured the elegance of the phanek and ennaphi, the traditional dress of Meitei women – a wraparound skirt handwoven with horizontal stripes and a delicate, semi-transparent shawl featuring fine embroidery. They were paired with a fitted black bouse.
