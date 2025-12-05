Aishwarya Rai's gown and jacket at Red Sea festival look ordinary but fans love her commitment to OG Miss World pose

Aishwarya Rai attended the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Saudi Arabia on December 4. Apart from the Indian actor, several international celebrities also made an appearance at the red carpet event, including Dakota Johnson, Jessica Alba, and Rita Ora, among others. Aishwarya Rai attends the opening of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

For the star-studded occasion, Aishwarya wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown and jacket. The gown was first worn by the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell back in 2019. Let's decode the look.

What did Aishwarya Rai wear?

The black and white Dolce & Gabbana gown features a sequin-embellished black belt that cinches the waist and is adorned with a silver, flower-shaped accessory. It also features a V-neckline embroidered with black lacework, floral sequin embellishments throughout, a figure-hugging skirt, and pleated black lace-embroidered additions on the hem to add a flowy look to the dress.

Aishwarya wore the floor-length ensemble with a black blazer featuring an open front, silk lapels, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. The gold embellishments and buttons on the jacket add to the detailing.

How did the internet react to her look?

The internet, including Aishwarya's fans, was not a fan of her red carpet look from Dolce & Gabbana. One Instagram user dissected her look and wrote, “Blazer adds to much bulk. Also this one is taking away from the dress beauty. Maybe a short crop bolero with sleeves, or shawl, a wrap.”

Someone commented, “Aura 10000000000, but the stylist did her wrong.” A fan commented, “She seriously needs to hire a good stylist now.” Another remarked, “Someone please tell her she looks so beautiful !! She doesn't need that blazer.”

Another user wrote, “She needs to stop wearing blazers!!! If she’s uncomfortable showing her arms, there are so many different ways to cover them than wear these horrendous jackets and blazers!!! Glad for a change, she styled her hair differently.”

While many were not a fan of her look for the film festival, Diet Sabya couldn't help but appreciate Aishwarya's commitment to the Miss World pose. They wrote, "Mother hasn't moved her arm an inch in a single photo and honestly the commitment is giving full OG Miss World–Miss Universe training, the kind only these disciplined beauty-pageant girlies know in their bones, like someone whispered ‘posture, poise, Presence’ once in 1994 and her arm never disobeyed again."