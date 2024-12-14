Menu Explore
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in red dress worth over 2 lakh at Red Sea Film Festival dinner with Nick Jonas, Johnny Depp

BySanya Panwar
Dec 14, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra was 'lady in red' as she attended a dinner with Nick Jonas at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Priyanka Chopra always looks polished and pulled together, no matter where she is and what she's doing. The actor was spotted with husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, a day after she wowed in a shimmering silver Oscar de la Renta gown as she won the Red Sea Honorary Award presented by Sarah Jessica Parker at Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. Also read | Priyanka Chopra looks like an angel in white at Red Sea International Film Festival; you can buy her exact shoes for...

Priyanka Chopra at Red Sea Film Festival dinner with Nick Jonas and others; her red Versace dress costs over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh. (Instagram/Mohammed Al Turki)
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging dress

Just when Priyanka Chopra fans thought they'd have a chance to breathe, she wore another knock-out look in under 24 hours. All eyes were on Priyanka at Friday night's starry event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She arrived with Nick Jonas wearing a head-turning red dress.

In the latest photos from the star-studded dinner with guests such as Hollywood actor Johnny Depp at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024, Priyanka upped the ante by wearing a red Versace dress that would catch anyone's attention.

Rather than wearing a regular gown, she opted for a bright red midi dress with a silhouette that moulded perfectly to her body and elongated her frame. The Versace 'safety pin suspender midi dress' sells online for $2,539 (approximately 2,15,356) on Farfetch.com. It features a rear slit and V-neck and is in ribbed knit fabric.

Take a closer look at Priyanka's outfit for the night:

How did Priyanka style her red dress

Priyanka kept the red theme going down to the shoes, adding texture to the look with red pumps. She accessorised with a simple black overcoat and kept the jewellery for the look minimal, wearing diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

She wore her hair in a long wavy hairstyle; as for the makeup, the actor kept her face fresh with a pale pink blush and lip combo, adding a touch of eyeliner around the eyes.

