Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal, twins with Abhishek Bachchan in blue suit days after attending Arjun Tendulkar wedding
For the high-profile wedding of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan chose to dress in regal blue outfits. Take a closer look.
Just days after turning heads at the star-studded nuptials of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, have once again stolen the spotlight. In a series of vibrant inside photos from a wedding function of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji shared on social media, the actors showcased their style and chemistry at another grand wedding celebration in Mumbai. Also read | Aishwarya Rai dazzles in shimmering blue and silver anarkali, poses with Abhishek Bachchan at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding
Decoding Aishwarya and Abhishek's looks
The couple opted for a coordinated, sophisticated palette proving that twinning doesn't have to be overt to be effective. Whether it’s a high-profile wedding or a family event, Aishwarya and Abhishek manage to honour traditional Indian aesthetics while maintaining a contemporary, global appeal.
Aishwarya Rai looked ethereal in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. The outfit with a velvet-like texture featured a striking blend of deep blue and black, accented by intricate silver and navy sequin horizontal bands that caught the light perfectly. She paired the suit with a statement diamond necklace and her signature soft-glam makeup, topped with a bold red lip.
Abhishek Bachchan complemented her perfectly in a sharp, navy blue bandhgala with chunky gold buttons. His salt-and-pepper beard and classic frames added a touch of contemporary charm to his traditional attire.
In an industry often defined by fleeting trends and public scrutiny, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to serve as a blueprint for a supportive partnership. Amidst the constant hum of the Bollywood rumour mill, the couple’s decision to attend events together — often colour-coordinated — sends a message of solidarity and mutual support. Also read | Aishwarya Rai dances to Salman Khan’s hit song Salaam-E-Ishq with husband Abhishek Bachchan at wedding. Watch
What they wore to Arjun Tendulkar wedding
For the high-profile wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, Aishwarya and Abhishek opted for elegant and understated ethnic Indian looks. Aishwarya turned heads in a dreamy powder-blue anarkali by one of her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. The floor-length ensemble featured intricate silver floral embroidery and delicate detailing that shimmered softly as she posed for photos.
She completed the look with her signature voluminous curls, a bold red lip, and a statement silver clutch. Abhishek complemented her perfectly – he wore a well-tailored black sherwani paired with contrasting white slim-fit trousers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.