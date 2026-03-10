Aishwarya Rai looks ethereal, twins with Abhishek Bachchan in blue suit days after attending Arjun Tendulkar wedding

Just days after turning heads at the star-studded nuptials of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, have once again stolen the spotlight. In a series of vibrant inside photos from a wedding function of Mudit Adani and Ananya Diwanji shared on social media, the actors showcased their style and chemistry at another grand wedding celebration in Mumbai. Also read | Aishwarya Rai dazzles in shimmering blue and silver anarkali, poses with Abhishek Bachchan at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai look effortlessly put together while attending a wedding function. Both matched each other in blue ethnic looks. (Instagram/ shalini.passi and orry)

Decoding Aishwarya and Abhishek's looks The couple opted for a coordinated, sophisticated palette proving that twinning doesn't have to be overt to be effective. Whether it’s a high-profile wedding or a family event, Aishwarya and Abhishek manage to honour traditional Indian aesthetics while maintaining a contemporary, global appeal.

Aishwarya Rai looked ethereal in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble. The outfit with a velvet-like texture featured a striking blend of deep blue and black, accented by intricate silver and navy sequin horizontal bands that caught the light perfectly. She paired the suit with a statement diamond necklace and her signature soft-glam makeup, topped with a bold red lip.

Abhishek Bachchan complemented her perfectly in a sharp, navy blue bandhgala with chunky gold buttons. His salt-and-pepper beard and classic frames added a touch of contemporary charm to his traditional attire.

In an industry often defined by fleeting trends and public scrutiny, Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to serve as a blueprint for a supportive partnership. Amidst the constant hum of the Bollywood rumour mill, the couple's decision to attend events together — often colour-coordinated — sends a message of solidarity and mutual support.