Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to Salman Khan: Bollywood stars dazzle at Variety India launch party
As Variety enters India, find out who wore what at its grand launch party, from bowdresses to suave suits.
Bollywood stars brought their A-game to the red carpet at Variety India's launch party in Mumbai on January 1. Earlier in November last year, Variety announced its entry into the Indian market with the launch of its Indian arm. As Variety makes its Indian debut, the gasp-worthy star buzz is unmistakable. From its multistar first edition magazine cover featuring industry giants like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar to a glittering launch party packed with celebrities posing on the red carpet with head-turning worthy fashion, the inaugural celebration was a full-blown star-studded affair. Let's look at each of the celeb looks one by one.
1. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
Power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrived in style, both exuding a sophisticated sartorial aplomb. Akshay opted for the classic tailored suit with aviator shades, looking every bit suave and charismatic. Matching Akshay's power energy, Twinkle Khanna chose power dressing, but with a side of avant-garde edge. The blazer featured unique golden structural accents, while the skirt had cutouts. Twinkle's outfit revealed a riveting side of power dressing, a blazer with striking details and cut-out skirts.
2. Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur's outfit was rooted in a warm colour story, breaking the mould of evening wear reserved for stark neutrals. The actor's ruched mini dress gracefully hugged her frame. The chunky gold jewellery, bracelets and earrings alike, complemented her outfit well.
3. Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet and Jacky Bhagnani channelled classy style for the red carpet. While Jacky looked confident in a dashing suit, Rakul Preet's outfit stole the show with the beautiful embroidered crop jacket, paired with midriff baring, ruched, silky navy blue skirt.
4. Salman Khan
Salman Khan wore a brown leather jacket with a crocodile-embossed texture. He coordinated beige trousers with it, keeping the look casual yet radiating a notable macho energy.
5. Sreeleela
Sreeleela's dress is reminiscent of a bow, structured similarly, with the oversized bow being the highlight of the dress. The plaid fabric makes the dress look Pinteresty and whimsical. It is very fairytale-esque in nature.
6. Rohit Saraf
Rohit Saraf stuck to the classic, a refined suit, looking sharp and gentlemanly. From the crisp silhouette to the neat tie, this look is the textbook menswear formal eveningwear. This outfit reminded can never go wrong with a good suit look.
7. Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav
Shanaya looked chic in a green latex mini dress, while Adarsh was in a monochrome black outfit with gold detailing. The duo will be seen together on screen in Tu Yaa Mein.
