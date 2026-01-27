Alia Bhatt's simple white suit for outing with Ranbir Kapoor is a masterclass in timeless style; costs less than...
Alia Bhatt wore an elegant white cotton kurta set for an outing with actor and husband Ranbir Kapoor. Here's what Alia's ethnic outfit costs.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in and around the city on Monday, January 26. The couple were snapped by the paparazzi as they got into their car, dressed in simple, casual outfits.
Also Read | Victoria Beckham makes a statement in all-black look with David Beckham a week after Brooklyn's posts against his family
While Ranbir chose a laidback graphic printed tee and pants set, Alia looked elegant in a simple all-white cotton kurta and pants set, completed with a dupatta. Let's decode her ensemble, the minimal styling, and the cost of the suit set.
What is the price of Alia Bhatt's kurta set?
According to the Bollywood Women Closet Instagram page that decodes celebrity style, Alia Bhatt is wearing the White Lace Work Cotton Dobby Kurta with Pants from the clothing label The Loom. It is worth ₹4,999. Meanwhile, her footwear is from Aprajita Toor. Called the Bunai Platform Pencil Heels, they are worth ₹7,999.
Decoding Alia Bhatt's OOTD
Alia's sophisticated, solid white cotton kurta and pants set serves as a masterclass in timeless style and comfort, a harmonious blend of classic charm and modern sophistication.
The A-line kurta, made from luxurious cotton dobby, features a chic band collar, delicate lace insertion, and intricate pleat detailing on the body, sleeves, and pants' hemline.
The organza lace detailing on the hemline, sleeves, and pants adds a touch of elegance, while the inseam pockets enhance functionality. Meanwhile, the regular cotton pants feature a half-elasticated waist and a drawstring. Lastly, an organza dupatta adorned with embroidery and lacework, draped around her neck, rounds off the outfit.
Lastly, for accessories, she chose nude Kolhapuri-style pencil heels, a gold bracelet, and dainty ear studs, and, for the glam, she chose a no-makeup look, a dewy base, and a slicked-nack topknot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.