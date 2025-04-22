Amazon Back to School Sale! Get up to 60% off on lunchboxes, water bottles, school bags and more
Apr 22, 2025 12:40 PM IST
Give your kids the joy of new school essentials like school bags, water bottles, and more on Amazon at up to 60% off.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Kuber Industries Sipper Water Bottle for Kids, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Flask with Straw, Cup & Holder Bag, Double Walled Flask, Leak Proof, BPA Free, 500 ml (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹929
|
|
|
FunBlast Cartoon Design Hot & Cold Water Bottle for Kids - Double Walled Thermos Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Dual Cap Bottle with Straw & Wide Mouth (450Ml) (Blue) View Details
|
₹992
|
|
|
Milton Jolly 375 thermosteel Kids Hot and Cold Water Bottle, 300 ml, Pink View Details
|
₹689
|
|
|
CELLO Kinder Hot & Cold Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle | Double Wall Vaccum Insulation Flask |One Click Push Button to Open | Ideal for School, Sports, Picnics | 500ml, Navy Blue View Details
|
₹819
|
|
|
Pexpo Pico 500 Pro Cute Sipper|Hot & Cold Stainless Steel Water Bottle for 6+ Years Kids |Unicorn UV Printed Design |Vacuum Insulated|Leak Proof & BPA Free|School, Picnic, Travel| RCB Edition View Details
|
₹739
|
|
|
Bento Lunch Box – 900ml | 3-Compartment Stainless Steel Tiffin View Details
|
|
|
|
Magnus Avanza 4 - Stainless Steel Leakproof Lunch Box View Details
|
|
|
|
Binge Bento Lunch Box – 1330 ml View Details
|
|
|
|
rabitat MUNCHBEE Bento Lunch Box Mad Eye View Details
|
|
|
|
MILTON Snap Lock Kids Lunch Box View Details
|
|
|
|
Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,248
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹348
|
|
|
QCen Mini Waffle Maker Machine View Details
|
|
|
|
iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker View Details
|
|
|
|
Waffle Maker, Electric Waffle Iron, Mini Waffles Maker View Details
|
|
|
|
wipro Elato Bs302 800 Watt 3-In-1 Detachable Sandwich Maker View Details
|
|
|
|
Borosil Super Jumbo 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker View Details
|
|
|
|
Prestige Waffle Maker PWM 01, Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Instacuppa Mini Waffle Maker View Details
|
|
|
