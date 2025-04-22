Menu Explore
Amazon Back to School Sale! Get up to 60% off on lunchboxes, water bottles, school bags and more

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 22, 2025 12:40 PM IST

Give your kids the joy of new school essentials like school bags, water bottles, and more on Amazon at up to 60% off.

Kuber Industries Sipper Water Bottle for Kids, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Flask with Straw, Cup & Holder Bag, Double Walled Flask, Leak Proof, BPA Free, 500 ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹929

FunBlast Cartoon Design Hot & Cold Water Bottle for Kids - Double Walled Thermos Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Dual Cap Bottle with Straw & Wide Mouth (450Ml) (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹992

Milton Jolly 375 thermosteel Kids Hot and Cold Water Bottle, 300 ml, Pink View Details checkDetails

₹689

CELLO Kinder Hot & Cold Stainless Steel Kids Water Bottle | Double Wall Vaccum Insulation Flask |One Click Push Button to Open | Ideal for School, Sports, Picnics | 500ml, Navy Blue View Details checkDetails

₹819

Pexpo Pico 500 Pro Cute Sipper|Hot & Cold Stainless Steel Water Bottle for 6+ Years Kids |Unicorn UV Printed Design |Vacuum Insulated|Leak Proof & BPA Free|School, Picnic, Travel| RCB Edition View Details checkDetails

₹739

Bento Lunch Box – 900ml | 3-Compartment Stainless Steel Tiffin View Details checkDetails

Magnus Avanza 4 - Stainless Steel Leakproof Lunch Box View Details checkDetails

Binge Bento Lunch Box – 1330 ml View Details checkDetails

rabitat MUNCHBEE Bento Lunch Box Mad Eye View Details checkDetails

MILTON Snap Lock Kids Lunch Box View Details checkDetails

Borosil Klip n Store Universal Lunchbox View Details checkDetails

₹1,298

₹1,248

₹999

₹1,499

₹1,299

₹2,999

₹348

QCen Mini Waffle Maker Machine View Details checkDetails

iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker View Details checkDetails

Waffle Maker, Electric Waffle Iron, Mini Waffles Maker View Details checkDetails

wipro Elato Bs302 800 Watt 3-In-1 Detachable Sandwich Maker View Details checkDetails

Borosil Super Jumbo 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker View Details checkDetails

Prestige Waffle Maker PWM 01, Black View Details checkDetails

Instacuppa Mini Waffle Maker View Details checkDetails

Amazon is celebrating Back to School Sale, wherein you can get up to 60% off on its wide range of school essentials. From kid's school bags to lunchboxes and water bottles, Amazon has a wide assortment of school essentials for kids at slashed prices.

Amazon Back to School sale gives up to 60% off on school essentials
Amazon Back to School sale gives up to 60% off on school essentials

You can also check out brands like Cello, Milton, Basil, Funblast, and more. Besides, you also get a flat 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of 1,000. So, give your kids the joy of going to school with the best school essentials.

Top 7 Water bottles at up to 60 % off

Let your kids stay hydrated throughout their school day with high-quality water bottles, now up to 60% off at Amazon’s Back to School Sale. Featuring leak-proof designs, BPA-free materials, and a wide range of sizes and colours, these water bottles are perfect for students of all ages. These bottles are great for backpacks or desks and promote healthy habits while keeping drinks cold or hot for hours.

Top 7 Lunch boxes at up to 45% off

Get your kids ready for school with stylish, durable lunch boxes at up to 45% off during Amazon’s Back to School Sale. Choose from a variety of fun designs and practical options to keep meals fresh and organized. Be it Bento lunchboxes or traditional, stainless steel or a glass one, time to stock them up now and save big.

Top 7 Stanley mugs at up to 70% off

Known for their durability and temperature retention, Stanley mugs are perfect for busy students, parents, or teachers on the go. Known for keeping your liquids hot or cold for hours, you can get up to 70% off on Stanley mugs. Be it your morning coffee to stay hot or your smoothie to stay cold, these mugs deliver.

Top 7 Lunch bags at up to 55% off

Get ready for the new school year with stylish and functional lunch bags at up to 55% off during Amazon’s Back to School Sale! From insulated totes to eco-friendly options, there’s something for every student. These lunch bags are perfect for keeping meals fresh and organized all day long. Choose from top-rated brands, fun colours, and kid-friendly designs, ideal for school, picnics, or after-school activities.

Top 7 Waffle and sandwich makers at up to 55% off

Create crispy waffles, melty paninis, or custom sandwiches in minutes. Fuel up before school with quick, delicious meals made in waffle and sandwich makers, now available at up to 55% off in Amazon’s Back to School Sale! These handy kitchen gadgets make breakfast and lunch prep a breeze. This is just perfect for students, parents, or anyone needing fast and tasty meals.

FAQ for Amazon Back to School Sale

  • What should I look for in a kids' lunch box?

    Look for BPA-free materials, leak-proof design, compartments for portion control, easy-to-open latches, and insulation to keep food fresh.

  • How can I keep food warm/cold until lunchtime?

    Use insulated lunch boxes with thermal inserts or pack reusable ice packs for cold foods and insulated containers for hot meals.

  • What's the difference between bento boxes and traditional lunch boxes?

    Bento boxes usually have built-in compartments for different food types, helping with portion control and variety. Traditional lunch boxes are often roomier for a wider range of containers.

  • How often should I clean a water bottle?

    Daily, especially if used for anything other than water. Deep clean weekly by soaking in warm water and vinegar or using a bottle brush.

  • What's special about Stanley mugs?

    Stanley mugs are known for their rugged durability, vacuum insulation, and long heat/cold retention — some keep drinks hot for 7+ hours!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

