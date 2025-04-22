Amazon Back to School Sale! Get up to 60% off on lunchboxes, water bottles, school bags and more

Amazon is celebrating Back to School Sale, wherein you can get up to 60% off on its wide range of school essentials. From kid's school bags to lunchboxes and water bottles, Amazon has a wide assortment of school essentials for kids at slashed prices. Amazon Back to School sale gives up to 60% off on school essentials

You can also check out brands like Cello, Milton, Basil, Funblast, and more. Besides, you also get a flat ₹100 cashback on a minimum purchase of ₹1,000. So, give your kids the joy of going to school with the best school essentials.

Top 7 Water bottles at up to 60 % off

Let your kids stay hydrated throughout their school day with high-quality water bottles, now up to 60% off at Amazon’s Back to School Sale. Featuring leak-proof designs, BPA-free materials, and a wide range of sizes and colours, these water bottles are perfect for students of all ages. These bottles are great for backpacks or desks and promote healthy habits while keeping drinks cold or hot for hours.

Top 7 Lunch boxes at up to 45% off

Get your kids ready for school with stylish, durable lunch boxes at up to 45% off during Amazon’s Back to School Sale. Choose from a variety of fun designs and practical options to keep meals fresh and organized. Be it Bento lunchboxes or traditional, stainless steel or a glass one, time to stock them up now and save big.

Top 7 Stanley mugs at up to 70% off

Known for their durability and temperature retention, Stanley mugs are perfect for busy students, parents, or teachers on the go. Known for keeping your liquids hot or cold for hours, you can get up to 70% off on Stanley mugs. Be it your morning coffee to stay hot or your smoothie to stay cold, these mugs deliver.

Top 7 Lunch bags at up to 55% off

Get ready for the new school year with stylish and functional lunch bags at up to 55% off during Amazon’s Back to School Sale! From insulated totes to eco-friendly options, there’s something for every student. These lunch bags are perfect for keeping meals fresh and organized all day long. Choose from top-rated brands, fun colours, and kid-friendly designs, ideal for school, picnics, or after-school activities.

Top 7 Waffle and sandwich makers at up to 55% off

Create crispy waffles, melty paninis, or custom sandwiches in minutes. Fuel up before school with quick, delicious meals made in waffle and sandwich makers, now available at up to 55% off in Amazon’s Back to School Sale! These handy kitchen gadgets make breakfast and lunch prep a breeze. This is just perfect for students, parents, or anyone needing fast and tasty meals.

FAQ for Amazon Back to School Sale What should I look for in a kids' lunch box? Look for BPA-free materials, leak-proof design, compartments for portion control, easy-to-open latches, and insulation to keep food fresh.

How can I keep food warm/cold until lunchtime? Use insulated lunch boxes with thermal inserts or pack reusable ice packs for cold foods and insulated containers for hot meals.

What's the difference between bento boxes and traditional lunch boxes? Bento boxes usually have built-in compartments for different food types, helping with portion control and variety. Traditional lunch boxes are often roomier for a wider range of containers.

How often should I clean a water bottle? Daily, especially if used for anything other than water. Deep clean weekly by soaking in warm water and vinegar or using a bottle brush.

What's special about Stanley mugs? Stanley mugs are known for their rugged durability, vacuum insulation, and long heat/cold retention — some keep drinks hot for 7+ hours!

