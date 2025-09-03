Amazon Great Indian festival coming soon: Check dates, bank offers, best deals and more

The biggest sale event of the year, Amazon Great Indian Festival, is arriving soon, and it's the perfect time to start adding your desired products to the cart and save big. Though the e-commerce giant has not revealed the sale dates but has officially launched a teaser on its microsite of elements like coming soon and early access deals for prime members, bank offers, and more. Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon

As per the teaser, Prime members get early access to the deals and can, therefore, make the most of the sale offers. In case you are looking to buy fashion and beauty accessories, then you can get up to 80% off on a wide assortment of categories from clothing, accessories, beauty, footwear, and more. In case, you wish to save big during the sale, it's time to start adding your favourite products to the cart right away.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Bank Offers:

Buyers can expect 10% Instant discounts on all purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards. You can save big by opting for No Cost EMI options and more. Alongside, there are various exchange offers and benefits as well. So, stay tuned for the latest offers and deals on Amazon. Here is a sneak peek to the deal below:

Clothing at up to 80% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Shop trendy clothing at up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Refresh your wardrobe with stylish ethnic wear, western outfits, formal attire, and casual essentials at unbeatable prices. Amazon offers top brands at massive discounts so you can stay fashionable without overspending. From festive sarees to every day t-shirts, the sale covers everything for men, women, and kids. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your look with affordable fashion deals.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Footwear at up to 65% off during Amazon Sale

Step into comfort and style with up to 65% off on footwear during the Amazon Sale. Explore sneakers, sandals, formal shoes, and ethnic footwear from trusted brands at unbeatable prices. Amazon makes it easy to upgrade your collection with deals that fit every budget. Whether you need daily wear comfort, festive footwear, or office formals, you’ll find the perfect pair at discounted rates. Save big while keeping your style statement strong this season.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Makeup at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Enhance your beauty routine with up to 60% off on makeup products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and palettes from leading cosmetic brands at irresistible prices. This sale brings you the best in beauty, from everyday essentials to glamorous picks for festive looks. Shop smart and stock up on long-lasting, high-quality products that keep you glowing. Don’t miss these Amazon deals to upgrade your makeup kit affordably.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Handbags and wallets at up to 50% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Carry style with confidence by shopping handbags and wallets at up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from chic totes, trendy slings, elegant clutches, and spacious backpacks at amazing prices. Amazon offers branded designs perfect for office, travel, or daily use. With unbeatable discounts, you can match every outfit with the right accessory. Grab fashionable and durable handbags that combine style with utility, all while enjoying massive savings this festive season.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Watches at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Make every moment stylish with up to 60% off on watches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover timeless designs, modern smartwatches, and elegant chronographs from top brands at irresistible prices. Whether you need a daily wear watch, a festive accessory, or a premium gift, Amazon offers unmatched deals. Upgrade your collection with classic and trendy pieces that suit every occasion. Shop now to own the perfect watch at pocket-friendly discounts this season.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Skincare and haircare at up to 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Pamper yourself with up to 55% off on skincare and haircare during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Find moisturizers, serums, shampoos, and conditioners from trusted brands at unbeatable prices. Amazon ensures your self-care routine stays affordable while delivering top-quality products. From daily nourishment to festive glow essentials, the sale offers something for every skin and hair need. Upgrade your beauty shelf with premium yet budget-friendly solutions and enjoy radiant, healthy results every day.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Perfumes at up to 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Discover irresistible fragrances at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop top-selling perfumes for men and women and enjoy discounts of up to 55%. Whether you love floral, musky, or luxury scents, this sale brings premium brands within your budget. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your perfume collection with long-lasting fragrances that make a statement. Grab your favourite perfume today and save big while stocks last.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Price drop alert on ASICS shoes for men: Top 8 picks for every sport

Best fitness bikes for home workouts: Our top 8 picks to burn calories and boost stamina

BP monitors under 2000: Monitor your health accurately at home with our 8 best picks

FAQ for Amazon Great Indian Festival When is the sale starting? Amazon hasn't officially announced exact dates yet, but it's confirmed to be launching soon. As before, Amazon Prime members will receive 24-hour early access. This matches the format used in previous editions.

What are the perks for Prime members? Prime members receive: 24-hour early access to the sale — giving them a head start on the best deals Additional benefits like Amazon Pay Later rewards (~ ₹600) and up to ₹100 cashback via Amazon Pay wallet are expected.

How should I prepare to make the most of the sale? Save your preferences: Use Amazon Wish Lists to track prices and set notifications. Prepare your payment: Register or verify your SBI Pay cards and Amazon Pay for faster checkout and discounts. Stay alert: Keep an eye on teaser deals to spot early opportunities even before the main event kicks off.

How much is the discount on fashion and accessories? You can expect up to 80% off on clothing, makeup, footwear, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.