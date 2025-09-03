Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Amazon Great Indian festival coming soon: Check dates, bank offers, best deals and more

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 01:46 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival is arriving soon and this is the perfect time to save big on your purchases. 

W for Woman Off W For Womanhite Floral Printed Sequined Blend Kurta Dupatta Bottomwear View Details checkDetails

₹2,400

Uri and MacKenzie Mens Silk Blend Floral Kurta Set Pyjama With Stylish Embroidered Ethnic Jacket (42, Off-White/Emb-9) View Details checkDetails

₹2,429

AKHILAM Womens Pink Georgette Embellished Saree With Unstitched Blouse(37KAVI3701_RT) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Pepe Jeans Mid Rise Mens Slim Jeans (PM206829Q03_Dark Used_28), Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,839

Buckaroo Jaripeo Hulbart Premium Vegan Synthetic Blue Casual Shoes for Mens: Size UK 9 View Details checkDetails

₹2,519

LOUIS STITCH Beige and White Sneaker for Men | Comfortable & Durable Sneaker | LSP-SNK-NBL | UK-8 View Details checkDetails

₹2,849

DFR Woman Comfortable Cushioned Ethnic Embroidered Rajasthani Punjabi Style Mojari Jutti Juti for Women Fancy Bellies Shoe, Color: GOLD1 | UK Size 7 View Details checkDetails

₹548

Marc Loire Womens Open Toe Block Heel Sandals, Gold - 8 Uk View Details checkDetails

₹898

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 01 Warm Win | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹922

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette View Details checkDetails

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick View Details checkDetails

PAC Matte Touch Compact Powder (130 Biscuit) | Lightweight Medium to High Buildable Coverage | Longlasting Soft Matte Finish | Meltproof & Sweat Resistant | Suitable for all Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹645

ZOUK Sling Bag | Crossbody Bags for Women | Womens Handbags | Stylish | Vegan Leather Evening Bag | Travel & Office Use | Purse and Wallet | Paisley Print View Details checkDetails

₹999

Lavie Womens Satchel (Ocher) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Tommy Hilfiger Funchal Unisex Leather Gift Set Include Mens Wallet and Womens Wallet Burgundy/Burgundy View Details checkDetails

₹3,624

Cross Black Mens Wallet Stylish Genuine Leather Wallets for Men Latest Gents Purse with Card Holder Compartment (AC948799_3-1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Seiko Analog Blue Dial Mens Stainless Steel Watch-SRPD53K1 View Details checkDetails

₹27,000

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Mens Watch-Ax2164 View Details checkDetails

₹15,995

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Blue Dial Metal Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781893 View Details checkDetails

₹12,750

Michael Kors Norie Analog Womens Watch - MK3558 View Details checkDetails

₹11,482.84

Forest Essentials Shower Wash Lime Saffron Oudh | Sulphate-Free Ayurvedic Body Wash | Softens, Scents & Hydrates Skin View Details checkDetails

₹475

RE EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic | For All Skin Types | 50G View Details checkDetails

₹612

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash View Details checkDetails

Shravaha Pure Kumkumadi Tailam Combo | 100% Ayurvedic Oil Made with Shastrokt Vidhi for Radiant Skin & Rejuvenation | 60ml View Details checkDetails

₹710

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense View Details checkDetails

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹4,590

SKINN BY TITAN Celeste Long Lasting Everyday Eau De Parfum Spray View Details checkDetails

Skinn By Titan, Raw Long Lasting Edp For Men View Details checkDetails

The biggest sale event of the year, Amazon Great Indian Festival, is arriving soon, and it's the perfect time to start adding your desired products to the cart and save big. Though the e-commerce giant has not revealed the sale dates but has officially launched a teaser on its microsite of elements like coming soon and early access deals for prime members, bank offers, and more.

Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon
Amazon Great Indian Festival coming soon

As per the teaser, Prime members get early access to the deals and can, therefore, make the most of the sale offers. In case you are looking to buy fashion and beauty accessories, then you can get up to 80% off on a wide assortment of categories from clothing, accessories, beauty, footwear, and more. In case, you wish to save big during the sale, it's time to start adding your favourite products to the cart right away.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Bank Offers:

Buyers can expect 10% Instant discounts on all purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards. You can save big by opting for No Cost EMI options and more. Alongside, there are various exchange offers and benefits as well. So, stay tuned for the latest offers and deals on Amazon. Here is a sneak peek to the deal below:

Clothing at up to 80% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Shop trendy clothing at up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Refresh your wardrobe with stylish ethnic wear, western outfits, formal attire, and casual essentials at unbeatable prices. Amazon offers top brands at massive discounts so you can stay fashionable without overspending. From festive sarees to every day t-shirts, the sale covers everything for men, women, and kids. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your look with affordable fashion deals.

1.

W for Woman Off W For Womanhite Floral Printed Sequined Blend Kurta Dupatta Bottomwear
2.

Uri and MacKenzie Men's Silk Blend Floral Kurta Set Pyjama With Stylish Embroidered Ethnic Jacket (42, Off-White/Emb-9)
4.

Pepe Jeans Mid Rise Men's Slim Jeans (PM206829Q03_Dark Used_28), Blue
Footwear at up to 65% off during Amazon Sale

Step into comfort and style with up to 65% off on footwear during the Amazon Sale. Explore sneakers, sandals, formal shoes, and ethnic footwear from trusted brands at unbeatable prices. Amazon makes it easy to upgrade your collection with deals that fit every budget. Whether you need daily wear comfort, festive footwear, or office formals, you’ll find the perfect pair at discounted rates. Save big while keeping your style statement strong this season.

5.

Buckaroo Jaripeo Hulbart Premium Vegan Synthetic Blue Casual Shoes for Mens: Size UK 9
6.

LOUIS STITCH Beige and White Sneaker for Men | Comfortable & Durable Sneaker | LSP-SNK-NBL | UK-8
7.

DFR Woman Comfortable Cushioned Ethnic Embroidered Rajasthani Punjabi Style Mojari Jutti Juti for Women Fancy Bellies Shoe, Color: GOLD1 | UK Size 7
8.

Marc Loire Womens Open Toe Block Heel Sandals, Gold - 8 Uk
Makeup at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Enhance your beauty routine with up to 60% off on makeup products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and palettes from leading cosmetic brands at irresistible prices. This sale brings you the best in beauty, from everyday essentials to glamorous picks for festive looks. Shop smart and stock up on long-lasting, high-quality products that keep you glowing. Don’t miss these Amazon deals to upgrade your makeup kit affordably.

9.

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 01 Warm Win | 20.3 gm
10.

Maybelline New York The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Palette
11.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
12.

PAC Matte Touch Compact Powder (130 Biscuit) | Lightweight Medium to High Buildable Coverage | Longlasting Soft Matte Finish | Meltproof & Sweat Resistant | Suitable for all Skin Types
Handbags and wallets at up to 50% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Carry style with confidence by shopping handbags and wallets at up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from chic totes, trendy slings, elegant clutches, and spacious backpacks at amazing prices. Amazon offers branded designs perfect for office, travel, or daily use. With unbeatable discounts, you can match every outfit with the right accessory. Grab fashionable and durable handbags that combine style with utility, all while enjoying massive savings this festive season.

13.

ZOUK Sling Bag | Crossbody Bags for Women | Women's Handbags | Stylish | Vegan Leather Evening Bag | Travel & Office Use | Purse and Wallet | Paisley Print
14.

Lavie Women's Satchel (Ocher)
15.

Tommy Hilfiger Funchal Unisex Leather Gift Set Include Mens Wallet and Womens Wallet Burgundy/Burgundy
16.

Cross Black Men's Wallet Stylish Genuine Leather Wallets for Men Latest Gents Purse with Card Holder Compartment (AC948799_3-1)
Watches at up to 60% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Make every moment stylish with up to 60% off on watches during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Discover timeless designs, modern smartwatches, and elegant chronographs from top brands at irresistible prices. Whether you need a daily wear watch, a festive accessory, or a premium gift, Amazon offers unmatched deals. Upgrade your collection with classic and trendy pieces that suit every occasion. Shop now to own the perfect watch at pocket-friendly discounts this season.

17.

Seiko Analog Blue Dial Men's Stainless Steel Watch-SRPD53K1
18.

Armani Exchange Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-Ax2164
19.

Tommy Hilfiger Quartz Multifunction Blue Dial Metal Strap Watch for Women-NETH1781893
20.

Michael Kors Norie Analog Women's Watch - MK3558
Skincare and haircare at up to 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Pamper yourself with up to 55% off on skincare and haircare during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Find moisturizers, serums, shampoos, and conditioners from trusted brands at unbeatable prices. Amazon ensures your self-care routine stays affordable while delivering top-quality products. From daily nourishment to festive glow essentials, the sale offers something for every skin and hair need. Upgrade your beauty shelf with premium yet budget-friendly solutions and enjoy radiant, healthy results every day.

21.

Forest Essentials Shower Wash Lime Saffron Oudh | Sulphate-Free Ayurvedic Body Wash | Softens, Scents & Hydrates Skin
22.

RE' EQUIL Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen | SPF 50 PA++++ | Water & Sweat Resistant | No White Cast, Non-Greasy & Non-Comedogenic | For All Skin Types | 50G
24.

Shravaha Pure Kumkumadi Tailam Combo | 100% Ayurvedic Oil Made with Shastrokt Vidhi for Radiant Skin & Rejuvenation | 60ml
Perfumes at up to 55% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Discover irresistible fragrances at unbeatable prices in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop top-selling perfumes for men and women and enjoy discounts of up to 55%. Whether you love floral, musky, or luxury scents, this sale brings premium brands within your budget. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your perfume collection with long-lasting fragrances that make a statement. Grab your favourite perfume today and save big while stocks last.

25.

Davidoff Coolwater Man Intense
26.

Diesel Loverdose Woody Eau De Liquid Parfum - 75Ml - For Women
27.

SKINN BY TITAN Celeste Long Lasting Everyday Eau De Parfum Spray
28.

Skinn By Titan, Raw Long Lasting Edp For Men
  • When is the sale starting?

    Amazon hasn't officially announced exact dates yet, but it's confirmed to be launching soon. As before, Amazon Prime members will receive 24-hour early access. This matches the format used in previous editions.

  • What are the perks for Prime members?

    Prime members receive: 24-hour early access to the sale — giving them a head start on the best deals Additional benefits like Amazon Pay Later rewards (~ 600) and up to 100 cashback via Amazon Pay wallet are expected.

  • How should I prepare to make the most of the sale?

    Save your preferences: Use Amazon Wish Lists to track prices and set notifications. Prepare your payment: Register or verify your SBI Pay cards and Amazon Pay for faster checkout and discounts. Stay alert: Keep an eye on teaser deals to spot early opportunities even before the main event kicks off.

  • How much is the discount on fashion and accessories?

    You can expect up to 80% off on clothing, makeup, footwear, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
