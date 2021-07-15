Amy Jackson plays modern Cinderella in burgundy ballgown at Cannes red carpet

While the usual Bollywood celebrities were missed this year on the Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet this year, British model and actor Amy Jackson turned up the glamour at the film festival as she strutted her stuff on the red carpet in a stunning burgundy ballgown that looked fit for a queen.

Amy wore the couture gown that had micro ruffle detailing all over, a flowing trail, a big flouncy skirt and off-shoulder style corset as she walked the red carpet in Cannes for the premiere of A Felesegem Tortenete (The Story of My Wife) . Amy sported bloody coloured nails, lipstick, a heavy contour and dramatic eyeliner to complete her stunning red carpet look.

Amy had her hair secured in a middle-parted low ponytail and wore dazzling jewellery from Chopard. Amy had on diamond studs in her ears and was wearing an intricate diamond necklace to complement it, she also had several diamond rings in her fingers to accessorize her red carpet look for Cannes.

ALSO SEE | Photos: Amy Jackson stuns in burgundy ballgown at Cannes red carpet

Amy posted videos from the French Riviera to her Instagram stories and in one her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou can be seen playing with her ensemble as rhe mother-son played peek-a-boo, she also showed the view from where she was staying at in the Martinez hotel. Amy posted several photos and videos of herself getting ready before she hit the red carpet, and in one image where three people are working on her nails, hair and make-up she captioned accurately, "Takes a bloody village," in a manner of giving credit to her glamour team for making her look as stunning as she was on the red carpet.

Several celebrities including Sharon Stone, Marta Lozano, Rose Bertram, Poppy Delevingne and Lara Leito were also present at the premiere.

The Cannes Film Festival has been graced by many Bollywood divas in the past including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mallika Sherawat, among others.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter