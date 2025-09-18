Ananya Panday’s drastic tan invites hundreds of comments: 'Face, body makeup are literally 5 shades different'

Actor Ananya Panday embraced her tanned skin at Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai on September 17. Just back from a Maldives holiday, she accessorised her glamorous gown featuring head-to-toe rhinestone embellishments in a dreamy white hue with her tanned shoulders and arms. Ananya's red carpet look was completed with luminous skin, glossy pink lips, and beachy waves. Also read | Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta steal the show in bold red and black gowns at Bads of Bollywood red carpet premiere: Pics Ananya Panday attended the Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere wearing a stunning shimmering maxi dress from Self-Portrait. (Instagram/ Diet Sabya)

The actor's recent vacation to the Maldives was evident in her tan, which sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some on Instagram and Reddit praised Ananya's natural beauty, others were not fans – they criticised the uneven skin tone between her face and body.

‘The tan looks great’

Fashion and pop culture-based Instagram page, Diet Sabya, made light of the buzz around the actor's look and shared a video of Ananya's latest red carpet appearance, writing in the caption: “I can’t with y’all. She’s just come back from vacation lol.”

A comment on Diet Sabya's post clapped back at people who were commenting on Ananya's tan, and read, “I’m a fan of the tan.” Someone also said, “The tan looks great to be honest, the makeup artist should have just matched her face to it!! She would have looked (good).” A comment also read, “Well, we know she had a great time on vacation!” A person joked, “Forgot to take her face on the vacation?”

‘She is TanAnya Panday’

Elsewhere on social media, Ananya's uneven skin tone on face and body was compared to “Chirag tale andhera (loosely translated to – in the dark).” Reacting to the same Reddit post on Bolly Blinds N Gossip, a person said, “Okay, the makeup on face and on body are literally 5 shades different.” Someone else said, “She is TanAnya Panday.” A comment also read: “50 shades of Ananya.”

What did Ananya Panday wear?

The actor chose a shimmering maxi dress by the designer label Self-Portrait. Her dress boasted head-to-toe rhinestone embellishment in a white and champagne hues. Lace trim along the asymmetric neckline and sultry side split added allure to Ananya's red carpet dress, which sells for €830 (Approximately ₹86,200) on the brand's website. The look was completed with luminous skin, glossy pink lips and lush, beachy waves.