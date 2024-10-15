Ananya Panday is gorgeous in shimmering black midi dress at event; her glossy makeup steals the show

Ananya Panday attended an event in Mumbai on Monday night. The actor wore a black shimmering midi dress for the outing. She styled the ensemble with glossy makeup that stole the show. Let's decode her look. Ananya Panday attends an event.

Ananya Panday dazzles in a black shimmering dress

Ananya attended an event for the brand TRESemmé last night. The actor, who signed as the brand ambassador for TRESemmé earlier this year, wore a sleeveless dress decked in shimmering sequin embellishments. Paparazzi videos from the event show the CTRL actor posing for the cameras and greeting the media at the location.

Decoding Ananya Panday's OOTD

The sleeveless sequinned black midi dress Ananya wore features a cut-out detail on the neckline, crystal-embellished bows on the bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a midi hem length, and a back thigh-high slit to provide an ease of movement.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with stylish bow-embellished slingback pumps, gold earrings, rings, and a dainty black gem-adorned anklet. She left her long brunette tresses loose in a centre parting and styled them in silky straight length.

Meanwhile, for the makeup, Ananya chose a glossy look featuring a dewy base, rouge-tinted cheekbones, beaming highlighter on the contours, shimmering highlighter on her shoulders, and a nude pink lip shade. Feathered brows, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam.

About Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller CTRL. Also starring Vihaan Samat, CTRL was released on Netflix earlier this month. Recently, the star also made her web series debut with Call Me Bae, directed by Colin D'Cunha. It was released on Prime Video and also starred Vihaan Samat, Varun Sood, Gurfateh Pirzada, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Vir Das.