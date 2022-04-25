Ananya Panday stuns at Karan Johar's party in 6k white strappy mini dress

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a grand bash for the Netflix Global TV Chief, Bela Bajaria, last Sunday and many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ananya Panday were in attendance among others. However, the fashion enthusiast in us is currently hooked to Ananya's smoking hot look at Karan's house party as she slew in a white strappy mini dress that instantly set date night fashion goals to leave bae swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya shared two mirror selfies and a couple of boomerang videos that put the fashion police on immediate alert. The pictures featured the diva donning a white mini dress that came with adjustable spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline to ooze oomph.

It sported a corset like design, along with mesh detailing and boning to raise the hotness quotient. Made of polyester and elastane fabrics, the garment had stretch and lining in the bust along with an invisible centre back zipper.

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Ananya simply accessorised her look with a silver chain-linked choker neckpiece and a pearl finger ring. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for mirror selfies, Ananya set fans swooning. She captioned the pictures simply with a sheep emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Runaway the Label, that boasts of designs for the millennial woman, inspired by social media, street style, the latest looks and runway trends. The white mini dress originally costs $109.95 AUD or ₹6,045 approximately.

Ananya Panday's whit mini dress from Runaway The Label (runawaythelabel.com)

If you are looking for encouragement to elevate your summer wardrobe with a mini dress with minimalist style or if you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising on a fashionable look, opt for this muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look while the body-hugging detail is sure to set the viewers on fire for all the right reasons.