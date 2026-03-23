Aneet Padda delivers a striking runway moment in stunning 3D floral ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week finale. Watch

Dressed in Péro’s signature handcrafted ensemble, Aneet embodied the label’s love for soft silhouettes, intricate textures and a muted yet striking palette. Her blue-and-ivory look was a masterclass in texture play, striking the perfect balance between whimsy and couture.

Aneet lit up the runway with a hint of glitter, subtle shimmer and undeniable Gen Z charm as she walked the grand finale for Péro at Lakmé Fashion Week. Effortlessly blending youthful energy with artisanal elegance, she delivered a runway moment that felt both fresh and refined.

Aneet Padda stole the spotlight at the grand finale of Lakmé Fashion Week as she turned showstopper for Péro, delivering a runway moment that was equal parts effortless and striking. Ever since the fashion week kicked off on March 19, all eyes have been on the runway for standout, showstopping designs. And as the event wrapped up on March 22, it was Aneet who truly owned the ramp with her confident walk and stunning look. (Also read: Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor: Stars turn muse for designers in pretty lehengas at Lakme Fashion Week )

The sleeveless mini dress stood out with its intricate floral appliqué work, creating a stunning three-dimensional effect. Scattered blooms in varying shades of blue added depth and movement, making the outfit come alive with every step she took.

Layered over the dress was a cropped, deep blue jacket with a fuzzy, tactile finish. The piece brought structure to the otherwise fluid silhouette, while also adding a cosy contrast to the delicate florals beneath. This interplay of softness and structure is where the look truly shone, something Péro is celebrated for.

How she styled her look Her styling further elevated the ensemble. Aneet paired the look with sheer black stockings and statement footwear adorned with exaggerated bow details, lending a playful, almost doll-like finish. Accessories were kept minimal, ensuring the craftsmanship remained the focal point.

Beauty-wise, she opted for a clean and classic approach. With softly defined eyes, a natural base and sleek, centre-parted hair, Aneet let the textures and tones of her outfit take centre stage.

About Aneet Padda Aneet Padda started her acting journey with a small role in the drama Salaam Venky (2022) before landing her first lead in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry (2024). She gained wider recognition with her performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara (2025), where she played a songwriter battling early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Next, she is set to appear in a romantic drama backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma. She has also lent her voice to Adi Shankar’s upcoming project Devil May Cry 2.