Saiyaara star Aneet Padda proves you don’t need to splurge to look stylish, rocks a cute white top under 1,500

Saiyaara star Aneet Padda’s style is minimal, fresh and effortlessly chic. Often seen in comfy yet stylish dresses or a simple top-and-denim combo, she keeps her fashion easy and relatable. While actors are often associated with fancy, pocket-pinching outfits, Aneet’s wardrobe stands out for being surprisingly budget-friendly and easy to recreate. Let’s decode her latest look and find out how much it costs. (Also read: Alia Bhatt embraces her ‘bow phase’ as she turns heads in a series of pretty mini dresses this festive season. See pics ) Aneet Padda stuns in a simple, budget-friendly white top and high-waisted denim. (Instagram)

Aneet Padda rocks simple white top and denim combo

In her latest look, Aneet was seen wearing a white asymmetrical top featuring full sleeves, a slim-fit silhouette and a one-shoulder drop that added a subtle edge to the outfit. She paired the top with dark blue, high-waisted denim pants, keeping the overall vibe clean, modern and fuss-free.

How much her outfit cost

If you loved Aneet’s top and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, you’re in luck. The chic yet versatile piece is from Zara and comes with a price tag of ₹1,450, making it a stylish and budget-friendly pick for everyday wear or casual outings.

She skipped accessories to keep the look casual and effortless. For makeup, she opted for a subtle glam look featuring winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip shade. With her luscious tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in a side parting, Aneet looked simple, fresh and effortlessly elegant.

On the work front

Aneet rose to fame with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, which marked her first major film role. The romantic drama earned ₹570 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history. She is set to star next in Maddock’s horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, scheduled for release in 2026.