Athiya Shetty is chic loungewear goals in blue shorts set with elephant prints

Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty recently rang in her 29th birthday and fashion enthusiasts were in for a treat as they got a glimpse of her never-seen-before looks which also included lounging in a shorts set. Laying chic loungewear goals, Athiya was seen donning cobalt blue shorts set with prints of Royal Indian Elephant and that is all we need to feel toasty, snug, cosy and still stylish.

On her birthday, Athiya's stylist, Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, shared a picture that showed her tapping into lockdown fashion's favourite trend. The picture featured her in a garden setting, leaning on a cushioned furniture as she let her hair down.

The actor was dressed up in a cotton high low shorts set that came with an easy V-neck silhouette, casual box sleeves and a button down front with a high-low hemline. It was co-ordinated with a pair of matching cobalt blue elasticated shorts that too sported accents of tangerine, red, pine and fern green that was inspired by the processions of the Royal Indian Elephant.

Accessorising her look only with a golden bracelet, Athiya opted for a dewy makeup look. She left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

The ensemble is credited to bespoke lifestyle label of sleepwear, Dandelion, that boasts of entirely handmade, all-cotton, personally styled sleepwear that is as comfortable to sleep in as it is beautiful to rise with. The shorts set originally costs ₹3,850 on their designer website.

Athiya Shetty's shorts set from Dandelion(dandeliondreams.co)

Loungewear and active wear are rapidly taking over street style looks with their quirkiness be it stylish pyjamas, mesh sports bras or kitschy printed track pants. The loungewear trend is getting thumbs up all across the world and style curators are already bent double to creatively transform it into mainstream fashion.

Ever since the Covid-19 lockdown pushed us into the confines of our homes and work-from-home became a lifestyle from 2020, loungewear became the lockdown fashion and even the post-pandemic fashion is seeing shirts being replaced with oversized, boyfriend tees while PJs are here to dominate our wardrobes instead of jeans. Serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic in the fashion world is the new trend among fashionistas which takes our love to laze around in PJs to next level and has us hooked with a strong desire to not leave the warm soft bed but in a cosy, fashionable, classy and well groomed way.

