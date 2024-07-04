Athiya Shetty recycles dad Suniel Shetty's old suit for a chic and stunning outfit: Pics

Athiya Shetty is setting a serious thrifty goals as she shared her pictures wearing a beige suit. But this is not any regular suit. Known for trendsetting fashion moments, Athiya Shetty has once again wowed her fans by revamping a vintage suit that once belonged to her dad Suniel Shetty. Her fresh and modern take on her father’s vintage suit gave it an edge and a modern touch to the formal wear. Athiya's re-wearing her father's suit with her touch of magic is screaming the vibe of 'Daddy's girl'.

More about the look

Athiya Shetty's modern twist spruced up her father's formal attire.

Athiya has put a spin on her father’s old suit, blending modern chic with nostalgic charm. The classic beige suit features horizontal stripes all along the length. The fashionista decides to pair it with a classic white tank top and old-school Canvas shoes. The actor chose to keep it minimal with makeup, sticking to flattering shades of nude and sleek back braided hair. Athiya completed the look with some metal hoops that add a bit of glam to the outfit. With the contemporary twist to her father’s suit, she has elevated the bar of repurposing a dress.

In the age of overconsumption, repurposing outfits is sustainable and environmentally friendly. It’s a fun way to evaluate your creativity as well. And especially when a parent's old outfit is altered according to your unique style and you wear it, the bond between you and your parent strengthens, with a garment passed down the generations as the testament.

About Athiya

Athiya Shetty is Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter and debuted in Bollywood with Nikkhil Advani’s movie Hero in 2015, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She also appeared as the female lead in Mubarakan, Nawabzaade, and Motichoor Chaknachoor. The 31-year-old married the Indian cricketer KL Rahul in 2023, after years of dating.

