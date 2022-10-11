'Relationship evolved': Suneil Shetty posts heartfelt note for Athiya and Ahan, shares how they inspire him

Suniel Shetty is one of those actors who is quite active on LinkedIn. The actor often posts and shares his thoughts on this social media platform. Recently, Suniel Shetty discussed how his connection with his children has altered and how his son Ahan and daughter Athiya have taken on a leadership role for him.

In the post that he shared, he wrote, "Like all children do, mine have made me a better person. Our relationship has evolved into a friendship, and we discuss everything under the sun; from personal lives, work, our goals and our fears. Strangely though, past a certain point, our dynamics begin to change. From me being their guiding light and moral compass for all those years, the equation has reversed off late."

He further explained since his father passed away, his children have taken over his place. He said that his daughter Athiya is gentle, kind, and focused. She is an independent person, and nothing fazes her. For his son, Shetty added, Ahan pushes him to do better every day. He also added that his son's personality aspects are inspiring for him.

Lastly, he added that it is important to look at the people around us as it is easier to imbibe some of their best qualities.

Take a look at Sunil Shetty's post here:

Suniel Shetty shared a note for his children.(LinkedIn/@SuneilShetty)

This post was shared only a few hours ago; since then, it has been liked more than 18,000 times. The post also has several comments. One person wrote, "Loved this! A child wanting to learn from their father is normal. This role reversal with adaptability to learn will inspire many!" Someone even added, "Today, if I can pursue diverse careers with confidence is because of the unwavering belief that my father has in me. Like you are learning from your kids, he is also open to new ideas." Another person added, "I think instilling a loving discipline in the children brings out the best not just in them but us parents too. It's team park that brings about Dreamwork. Suniel, you've always been extremely progressive from Mischief (which was clearly a trend-setting store) to be a progressive person and a parent; you've clearly nailed it."