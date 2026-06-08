Back-to-school season is here: From stationery to bags, everything you need is waiting in Flipkart's first-bell haul

Flipkart's First-Bell Haul is a dedicated back-to-school shopping event that brings together a wide range of products students may need throughout the academic year. With summer vacations nearing an end, it's the perfect time for parents and students to stock up on stationery, school supplies, and other classroom essentials to avoid last-minute shopping hassles. The First-Bell Haul aims to make school shopping convenient by offering everything in one place. Along with attractive discounts, shoppers can also find bundled deals, school kits, and value-for-money products tailored to different age groups and educational needs. The first-bell haul: Back-to-school season is back!! (Freepik) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less What can you find in the first bell Haul? Notebooks and stationery

School bags and pencil boxes

Pens, pencils, highlighters, and geometry boxes

Art and craft supplies

Lunch boxes and water bottles

Scientific calculators

Laptops, tablets, and study accessories

Study furniture and organizers

The CASIO FX-991ES Plus (2nd Edition) is a popular scientific calculator known for its textbook-style display, making complex equations easier to read and solve. It features a 12-digit screen, dual solar and battery power, and supports advanced functions, including statistics, matrices, and trigonometry. Lightweight at just 95g, it's ideal for students preparing for school exams, offering excellent value and reliability.

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The Flair Universal Gel Pen Pack of 6 is a practical choice for students who enjoy smooth and colourful writing. Featuring multicolour ink options, these gel pens offer consistent ink flow for note-taking, highlighting, and creative work. The pack includes six pens, making it useful for school projects and everyday writing. Affordable and easy to use, it's a handy stationery essential for the new academic year.

The Classmate Pulse Book-Size Notebook is a stylish notebook designed for students who want functionality and personality. Featuring unruled pages, it offers ample space for sketching, brainstorming, note-taking, and creative work. Its vibrant, trendy cover designs add a fun touch to everyday studying, while the book-size format makes it easy to carry. Lightweight yet durable, it's a great companion for school, tuition, or personal projects.

The DOMS 14 Shades Brush Pen Box Pack is a great pick for students, artists, and hobbyists who enjoy colouring and creative projects. The set includes 14 vibrant shades with flexible brush-tip nibs that allow both fine strokes and bold lines. Ideal for school assignments, journaling, and artwork.

The Luxor Chisel Tip Fluorescent Highlighter Pack of 5 is a useful study essential for students and professionals alike. Featuring vibrant fluorescent colours and a versatile chisel tip, these highlighters make it easy to underline, highlight, and organise important notes.

Made from durable polypropylene, it features a convenient push-to-open mechanism and offers ample space to store pencils, pens, erasers, and other essentials. Lightweight and easy to carry, its attractive design makes it a fun addition to any school bag while helping children keep their stationery organised.

It is a cute and practical choice for school-going children. Made from durable polypropylene, it features a 650 ml capacity with two containers, helping keep meals organised and fresh. The lunch box comes with a spoon and fork, making it convenient for everyday use. Its lightweight design, secure one-lock closure, and Barbie-themed look make it both functional and appealing for kids.

This is a budget-friendly stationery combo designed for young students. The set includes a pencil box, four pencils, four sketch pens, a scale, a sharpener, and an eraser, covering everyday classroom needs in one package. Featuring a fun snow-themed design and compact organisation, it's a convenient choice for school-going children who need essential stationery in a single, easy-to-carry kit.

This geometry kit is designed for school students. It includes essential tools such as a compass cum divider, a foldable 30 cm scale, a protractor, set squares, a mechanical pencil, an eraser, a sharpener, and a lead box. Built with rust-free components for durability, it is ideal for mathematics and geometry classes, helping students stay prepared and organised.

The Barbie Lunch Box Set is a compact and kid-friendly lunch solution for school. Featuring a 480 ml lunch box with two containers, along with a spoon and fork, it helps keep snacks and meals neatly organised. Made from durable polypropylene and designed in attractive purple and light pink Barbie-themed colours, it's lightweight, easy to carry, and ideal for everyday school use.

Frequently Asked Questions: What is Flipkart's First-Bell Haul? Flipkart’s back-to-school shopping event, First-Bell Haul, brings deals and offers on school essentials, gadgets, stationery, study furniture and more. What products can parents shop for during the sale? Parents can find school bags, notebooks and stationery, water bottles, lunch boxes, laptops, tablets, study desks, chairs and other learning essentials. Why is back-to-school shopping important? With the right supplies students can stay organised, prepared and confident heading into a new academic year.