Beauty and skincare tips: Here's how to keep acne at bay during monsoons

The face is a common site for acne during monsoon but our back, chest and shoulders can also be affected since they too have oil-secreting glands or hair follicles and according to England's National Health Service, back acne affects more than half of people with acne. Acne, discoloration or accelerated aging are all results of toxins that are not cleared from the body and often get deposited in adipose fat tissue and in the skin and it is one of the predominant chronic skin diseases in the world that create changes not only in the entire body but also in the environment of the skin and can lead to a pH imbalance, inflammation, differences in circulation or excessive production of oil (sebum).

With the onset of the hot, humid season, the activity of the sebaceous glands in the body increases which makes oily skin further oiler and dry skin turns more rough and flaky. During monsoons, dust storms and high humidity bring skin concerns, especially for those with oily or combination skin and since sweat and oil secretions are deposited on the skin, oily skin appears even more oily and dull and dirt and pollutants from the air are attracted to sweaty skin.

Humidity makes skin sticky, which invites pimples, acne and greasy skin and as a result, when it comes to taking care of your skin during the monsoons, you must step up your skincare game. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashini Bhatt from Kaya at CG Rd in Ahmedabad, shared, “Anyone having acne-prone skin may end up having a flare-up in this season, for which along with topical medicated creams and gels, oral medicines might be needed. So consult your dermatologist for a flawless skin this monsoon.”

She suggested the following tips for treating and preventing acne in monsoon:

1. Do not over cleanse your face as that can lead to dryness which would again trigger sebum production and leads to acne.

2. Using salicylic acid based cleansers would help and never skip your moisturizer. Use oil-free, gel based moisturizer for monsoon.

3. Avoid wearing make up for long hours and try switching to non-comedogenic makeup

4. Chemically exfoliating your skin once in a while will keep your pores clean.

5. AHA BHA serums after consulting dermatologist can be started in monsoon.

Highlighting a few ways to keep monsoon acne at bay, Teena Adarkar, Product Formulation Scientist at Plum Goodness, recommended, “Include a pore cleansing face wash in your morning and evening cleansing routine. Post cleansing, make sure to use an alcohol-free toner. Choose from a range of toners that contain ingredients to help control acne and minimize pores. Next, apply a face serum like a niacinamide serum to treat post-acne blemishes or Salicylic acid serum to prevent future breakouts.”

She added, “Top it up with an oil-free or a gel-based moisturizer that’s light yet hydrating. This will prevent trans epidermal water loss (TEWL) and keep your skin soft and supple. Lastly, make sure to never skip using sunscreen even on a rainy day because while clouds may filter out sun rays, it is not able to block out harmful wrinkle-causing UVA UVB rays that are not visible to the human eye. Monsoon acne is both preventable and treatable if you take good care of your skin and overall health by staying hydrated, having a restful night’s sleep and eating a balanced diet.”